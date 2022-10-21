Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
The Whiteboard: Damian Lillard and 3 other impressive comeback seasons
Damian Lillard has been nearly unstoppable but he’s not the only player off to an impressive start in their comeback seasons. One of the most fascinating storylines coming into this season was the abnormally large number of players returning from injuries or other circumstances that caused them to miss all or most of last season. Players like Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson have all shown flashes of their former selves but are still struggling to find rhythm and consistency.
FOX Sports
Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Wizards
The new-look Cavaliers wrap up their first week of regular season hoops with the eagerly-anticipated home opener on Sunday night – welcoming Bradley Beal and the Wizards to what should be a pulsating Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J.B. Bickerstaff’s young guns got their first win of the young season on...
Yardbarker
Fort Wayne Mad Ants draft Abu Kigab in first round of G League draft, finalize training camp roster
The 2022 NBA G League Draft took place over the weekend, and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants had three picks — the 13th pick in the first round, and the tenth and 13th picks in the third round. The Mad Ants are the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Mariota in blowout loss
Marcus Mariota’s inability to get the Atlanta Falcons passing attack going on Sunday will remain one of the biggest stories for Atlanta throughout the week. While Arthur Smith seems to stubbornly be keeping Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday left plenty of reasons to believe it is time for a change in the position.
ESPN
Chicago plays Indiana in conference showdown
Indiana Pacers (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Indiana will play on Wednesday. Chicago went 1-4 overall and 10-6 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bulls gave up 109.8 points per game...
NBC Sports
Late turnovers cost the Wizards in overtime
The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 in overtime on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Cleveland Cavaliers are a good example of how much better the Eastern Conference is now than it was for the better part of the last two decades. Last season, they had the 8th-best record in the East and were eliminated in the play-in tournament. But they then traded for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell and they also have a group of young players who are only going to get better.
FanSided
