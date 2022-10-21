ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Trunk and Treat Events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor

Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week

Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership

For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy

BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands

The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Income-based heating assistance through HEAP

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Residents escape house fire

SEARSMONT — Searsmont Fire Department responded to a structure fire this afternoon. Searsmont Fire Chief James Ames said a mailman spotted the fire and soon called for help. Ames believes the fire originated on the first floor of the home and quickly expanded to the second level. A couple...
SEARSMONT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

RSU 24 Receives Permission to Begin In-Person Instruction at Charles M. Sumner Learning Center Effective October 20

Finally! RSU 24 has received permission to begin in-person instruction at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Center in Sullivan effective Thursday, October 20th. There will be still limitations to meet the Code Enforcement Officer's Fire Mitigation Plan, and details will be forthcoming, in a letter from Principal Jackson Green!. Here's...
SULLIVAN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

