(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Trunk and Treat Events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor
Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Ellsworth Elk’s Club Public Fish Fry and Hunter’s Breakfast
If you're hungry you might want to head over to the Ellsworth Elks Club this month! They are offering 2 Public Meals, with a Fish Fry on Saturday, October 22nd and then a Hunter's Breakfast on Saturday October 29th. The Fish Fry will take place beginning at 5:30 and consists...
Conners Emerson Halloween Parade Planned for October 28th in Bar Harbor
Here's hoping for good weather on Friday, October 28th! Weather permitting the ghouls and goblins, ghosts, clowns and superheros from the Conners Emerson in Bar Harbor will take part in their Annual Halloween Parade!. The parade is set to step off at 10:45 from the Village Green. The parade participants...
Ellsworth High School Pops Concert Thursday to Benefit EHS Band Trip to Washington
Thursday night, October 27th will be a night of great music at Ellsworth High School, all to raise money to send the Ellsworth High School Band to Washington DC in November for the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration!. The Pops Concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Ellsworth High School...
Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership
For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
Ivy Manor’s House of Horrors – Saturday October 29
The Ivy Manor in Bar Harbor is a beautiful place, 364 days of the year. Except on the night that it turns into the House of Horrors!. The House of Horrors returns this year, on Saturday, October 29th and the Ivy Manor will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. if you dare.
wabi.tv
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
wabi.tv
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
wabi.tv
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
wabi.tv
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
foxbangor.com
Residents escape house fire
SEARSMONT — Searsmont Fire Department responded to a structure fire this afternoon. Searsmont Fire Chief James Ames said a mailman spotted the fire and soon called for help. Ames believes the fire originated on the first floor of the home and quickly expanded to the second level. A couple...
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Alf Anderson Submits Resignation Letter
The Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Alf Anderson, sent out an email to members this morning, October 19th announcing his resignation. He will stay on with the Chamber through the end of 2022. Anderson had been the Executive Director since August 6th, 2019 and shepherded the...
Pet of the Week: Check Out This Sweet & Spicy Pepperoncini
If you're looking to add a little spice to your life, the SPCA of Hancock County has just the kitty for you!. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says this little kitty is sweet, with just the right amount of heat. "Pepperoncini, a brown tiger,...
RSU 24 Receives Permission to Begin In-Person Instruction at Charles M. Sumner Learning Center Effective October 20
Finally! RSU 24 has received permission to begin in-person instruction at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Center in Sullivan effective Thursday, October 20th. There will be still limitations to meet the Code Enforcement Officer's Fire Mitigation Plan, and details will be forthcoming, in a letter from Principal Jackson Green!. Here's...
