CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon on busy Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.The car appeared to have rear-ended the Alltown school bus in the eastbound lanes of an elevated stretch of Roosevelt Road just east of Canal Street.Fire Department paramedics were on the scene at 4 p.m.Information about injuries was not immediately available.It was not immediately learned how many passengers were on the school bus, or how old they were.As of 4 p.m., the school bus remained stopped in the street with a damaged car behind it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO