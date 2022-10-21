She shot to fame in the late 00s with The Saturdays and since the girl group went on hiatus in 2014, Mollie King’s career and personal life has been going from strength to strength. Last year she got engaged to her cricketer boyfriend of over three years, Stuart Broad, whilst 2022 saw her as the host of the UK reboot of Beauty and the Geek with her radio show co-host Matt Edmundson and a new solo radio show, all while being pregnant with her first child. Grazia caught up with Mollie to talk all about her busiest year yet…

