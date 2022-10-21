Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. announces the FDA’s acceptance of ARS Pharmaceuticals’ NDA for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) for the Treatment of Allergic Reactions (type I) including Anaphylaxis

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced they will soon be offering a new group of Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 test suites. The new OCP NVMe testing will be offered by the UNH-IOL in early 2023 and will assist Hyper-Scaler’s use case needs. The UNH-IOL is the sole provider of NVM Express® conformance and interoperability testing that is required for products to be certified for the NVMe Integrators List. This latest test offering expands the test validation available for products in the storage industry.

DURHAM, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO