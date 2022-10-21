Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. announces the FDA’s acceptance of ARS Pharmaceuticals’ NDA for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) for the Treatment of Allergic Reactions (type I) including Anaphylaxis

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
HighTide Therapeutics Announces Presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2022
HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. (“HighTide”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel multifunctional therapies for metabolic and digestive diseases, today announced that two abstracts related to its HTD1801 development program will be presented at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), in Washington, DC (November 4 – 8, 2022).
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Woonsocket Call
The Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program Announces the Second Group of Physicians to be Trained in the $114 Million Program
64 physicians comprise Cohort II, bringing the total to 116 participants in the program’s second year. The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (BMSF), together with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and Gilead Sciences, Inc., today announced that an additional 64 physicians have been selected to receive the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Award (Winn CDA).
Woonsocket Call
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Woonsocket Call
Verily and Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Expand Strategic Partnership to Establish Novel Registry of Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
The partnership’s first-of-its-kind participant-centered model will be critical in advancing clinical IBD research. Verily, an Alphabet company focused on precision health, and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and to improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases, announced today an expanded strategic partnership. The collaboration will focus on building a longitudinal registry to accelerate research in Crohn’s disease and in ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Woonsocket Call
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Woonsocket Call
Clinics Across Florida, New Jersey & California Advancing Mental Health in Underserved Communities – Awarded Funding from Teva Pharmaceuticals, Direct Relief and NAFC
Community Routes: Access to Mental Healthcare, a partnership between Direct Relief, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, provides awards to support clinics expanding access to mental health services across three states. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and Direct Relief...
Woonsocket Call
The UNH InterOperability Lab Plans to Launch New OCP NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 Test Suites
The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced they will soon be offering a new group of Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 test suites. The new OCP NVMe testing will be offered by the UNH-IOL in early 2023 and will assist Hyper-Scaler’s use case needs. The UNH-IOL is the sole provider of NVM Express® conformance and interoperability testing that is required for products to be certified for the NVMe Integrators List. This latest test offering expands the test validation available for products in the storage industry.
Woonsocket Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Woonsocket Call
bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company
Dr Enrica Alteri has extensive experience in drug discovery and clinical safety and worked at the European Medicines Agency for 8 years, serving on its Executive Board. Prof Jeffrey Skopek is Associate Professor of Law at the University of Cambridge and Deputy Director of its Centre for Law, Medicine and Life Sciences.
Woonsocket Call
Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"
Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
Woonsocket Call
MYOV STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Myovant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Myovant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
Woonsocket Call
IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
