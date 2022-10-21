ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
SWEETWATER, TX
10 Big Country schools mentioned in latest Harris Ratings Top 25

The Albany Lions and the Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked teams in the Big Country at number two in the state in their respective divisions. Cooper is the only newcomer to the Top 25 this week. They enter the 10th week of the season at 19th in the Class 5A Division II ratings. They are three spots behind Wylie.
ALBANY, TX
The Local makes preparations to reopen

The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene Association of Realtors to host free home buying seminars

This November The Abilene Association of Realtors is partnering with The City of Abilene to connect potential homebuyers with the resources they’ll need in the home buying process. We find out what help is available and how you can RSVP for the free seminar. Free Home Buying Seminars. SPONSORED...
ABILENE, TX
Accident in Nolan County closes ramp 'until further notice'

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An accident in Nolan County is causing a ramp closure. According to officials, crews are responding to an accident on eastbound IH 20 at mile marker 247 and BS 70 exit. The ramp to BS 70 will be closed until further notice. Those in the...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
ABILENE, TX
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
ABILENE, TX
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night

Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws.
ABILENE, TX
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
RISING STAR, TX
Executive Outfitters Host Veterans Dove Hunt

For more than 10 years, the team at Executive Outfitters has partnered with Patriots and Heroes Outdoors to offer military veterans who have service or combat-related injuries an opportunity to enjoy a unique and safe dove hunting experience in the Coleman and Brownwood area. In Texas, Patriots and Heroes Outdoors...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
ABILENE, TX
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
ABILENE, TX
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX
Eastland County man arrested for shooting son

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX

