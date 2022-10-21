Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall BreakHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Top Seed Concordia 2-1Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
10 Big Country schools mentioned in latest Harris Ratings Top 25
The Albany Lions and the Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked teams in the Big Country at number two in the state in their respective divisions. Cooper is the only newcomer to the Top 25 this week. They enter the 10th week of the season at 19th in the Class 5A Division II ratings. They are three spots behind Wylie.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
acuoptimist.com
The Local makes preparations to reopen
The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene Association of Realtors to host free home buying seminars
This November The Abilene Association of Realtors is partnering with The City of Abilene to connect potential homebuyers with the resources they’ll need in the home buying process. We find out what help is available and how you can RSVP for the free seminar. Free Home Buying Seminars. SPONSORED...
ktxs.com
Accident in Nolan County closes ramp 'until further notice'
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An accident in Nolan County is causing a ramp closure. According to officials, crews are responding to an accident on eastbound IH 20 at mile marker 247 and BS 70 exit. The ramp to BS 70 will be closed until further notice. Those in the...
LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 9 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, San Saba, Cross Plains notch district victories
MAY – The sixmanfootball.com Class A Division I May Tigers remained undefeated with a 60-14 victory over Santa Anna Friday night in District 14 action. May (8-0, 3-0) produced 281 yards of total offense – 211 rushing and 70 passing – against the Santa Anna (3-5, 0-2) defense.
Abilene ISD and Colorado ISD teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher at Colorado Middle School and a teacher from Taylor Elementary School were named as the Region 14 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Ryan Cosby, 8th grade teacher at Colorado Middle School, and Teresa Graham, elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School, were honored at the Texas […]
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
colemantoday.com
Executive Outfitters Host Veterans Dove Hunt
For more than 10 years, the team at Executive Outfitters has partnered with Patriots and Heroes Outdoors to offer military veterans who have service or combat-related injuries an opportunity to enjoy a unique and safe dove hunting experience in the Coleman and Brownwood area. In Texas, Patriots and Heroes Outdoors...
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in south Abilene
ORIGINAL STORY: A 28-year-old woman died from injuries after being hit by an SUV Sunday night in south Abilene. Abilene Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle call in the 3400 block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman lying in the roadway...
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Texas State Parks
Earlier this week, when I was writing the article about "Family Friendly Fun Things to See and Do In the Abilene Area," I came across some interesting information that I was unaware of. The first thing I learned from our friendly Game Wardens, is that there are certain lakes in the Lone Star State where certain laws DO NOT apply.
koxe.com
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County man is accused of shooting his son and at his wife with birdshot. Todd Ireland was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence following the shooting at a residence outside of Rising Star Sunday evening. A report from the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office […]
Eastland County man arrested for shooting son
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
Comments / 0