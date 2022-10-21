ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police responding to two-vehicle crash on 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and LFR are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of 50th Street that occurred around 5:50 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in front of China Star. LPD was unable to confirm if anyone was injured but did say...
LUBBOCK, TX
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
LUBBOCK, TX
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Stolen vehicle, foot chase leads to arrest in South Lubbock Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a heavy police presence in one South Lubbock neighborhood Sunday morning following an incident that involved a stolen vehicle and a foot chase. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched just after 8:35 a.m. when a vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Elgin Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
LUBBOCK, TX
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
LAMESA, TX
‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
LUBBOCK, TX
1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m. Police say the man who got shot has now died from his injuries. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating. We’ll continue to update this story as...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m. Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler. Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder. Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man. 18th anniversary of Cooper murder. Gov. Abbott campaigning in...
LUBBOCK, TX

