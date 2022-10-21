Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Police responding to two-vehicle crash on 50th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and LFR are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of 50th Street that occurred around 5:50 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in front of China Star. LPD was unable to confirm if anyone was injured but did say...
Plainview police arrest suspect in Sunday knife attack
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Plainview Police Department responded Sunday to 715 Mikwee Street for man who was cut in the neck and injured. Plainview PD said in a press release that the suspect, identified as Nick Griego, cut the victim during an argument. He left the scene and was later found and arrested at his […]
‘The whole car was gone:’ South Lubbock woman able to retrieve some items from stolen vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamye Bowers just moved to a neighborhood in South Lubbock a week ago. She and a close friend went to celebrate their sons’ birthdays at dinner Saturday night and then drove back to her apartment afterwards to hang out. She said she went to bed around 2:00 a.m, and sometime between falling […]
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
KCBD
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have identified two people involved in a shooting on Saturday evening at Goodfellas Bar and Grill in Plainview. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Carlos Salinas in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
Lubbock Police searching for suspect in Friday night fatal shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night. LPD said officers were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. Severo Losoya, 51, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen vehicle, foot chase leads to arrest in South Lubbock Sunday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a heavy police presence in one South Lubbock neighborhood Sunday morning following an incident that involved a stolen vehicle and a foot chase. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched just after 8:35 a.m. when a vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Elgin Avenue.
KCBD
Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
KCBD
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
fox34.com
Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved
LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
KCBD
1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m. Police say the man who got shot has now died from his injuries. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating. We’ll continue to update this story as...
KCBD
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
KCBD
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m. Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler. Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder. Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man. 18th anniversary of Cooper murder. Gov. Abbott campaigning in...
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Traffic backs up after crash on South Loop near Slide, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up after a crash involving “five or six vehicles” on South Loop 289 near Spur 327 on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:59 p.m. One person had minor injuries, according to police. Authorities said the crash was in the westbound […]
Comments / 1