Anne Hathaway Deserves Your Attention: She’s Back in the Oscar Race with ‘Armageddon Time’
It’s easy to take Anne Hathaway for granted. She’s that smart tall girl who always does her homework, raises her hand, and knows the answer. She’s been in demand in Hollywood since her 2001 breakout in “The Princess Diaries” and she’s been rewarded for her doing her best: She earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her recovering addict in Jonathan Demme’s 2009 drama “Rachel Getting Married, and she won the Supporting Actress Oscar in 2013 for her moist and skeletal singing of “I Dreamed a Dream” in “Les Misérables.” And then, social media slagged Hathaway for her goody-two-shoes perfectionism. At...
Patrick Duffy Will Be Reprising His Role In ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’
Patrick Duffy is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful for two new episodes. The actor played patriarch Stephen Logan from 2006 until 2011. Prior to that, Robert Pine played Stephen from 1998 to 2001. Even more exciting for fans, Patrick’s real-life girlfriend, actress Linda Purl, will play his love interest in the episodes.
Jodie Turner-Smith, Jessica Chastain bring color to Academy Museum Gala
It's probably just as well that the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last weekend (celebrating the year anniversary of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) didn't have a red carpet; these two beautiful looks have more than enough color on their own. Jessica Chastain's floral fantasy of a gown is by Oscar de la Renta, and I wish I had a photo of that cape fluttering in an evening autumn breeze. Jodie Turner-Smith's appropriately Old Hollywood gown, by Gucci, looks like it could have been worn by Myrna Loy in a black-and-white ’30s movie — except that we'd never have known the happy surprise of its blue-and-green color scheme. Somewhere, Myrna's envious.
Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’
Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan. The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing
Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star. Dolly, 76, said in a statement: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as...
33 Actors Who Gave Such Award-Worthy Performances, It's Hard To Believe They Were All Under 23 Years Old At The Time
Jenna Ortega is so good in everything, but her performance in The Fallout deserves more attention.
