Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner
James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
I'm in an amazing place in my life, says Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life. The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now". Iggy's confession was prompted by a complimentary post from a Twitter follower. The post read: "Iggy, I've...
Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’
Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan. The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.
Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday in Lilac Suit with Diamond-Encrusted Silk Shirt & Shiny Boots
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday with a star-studded bash at Sexy Fish in Miami on Monday night. Several famous faces pulled up to the shindig including DJ Khaled, 21 Savage and Kanye West’s former girlfriend Chaney Jones. Drake looked dapper for the evening, arriving in a lilac suit. Ensuring that all eyes would be on him, the award-winning rapper complemented his ensemble with a purple silk shirt that boasted a diamond-encrusted collar and cuffs. To take things up a notch, Drake accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a blinged out chain. Drake’s hair was styled in neat stitch braids. Completing Drake’s look was...
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing
Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star. Dolly, 76, said in a statement: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as...
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned her ex-husband after his anti-Semitic comments.
Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?
After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again. Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear" Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday PartyJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy “I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before...
Hi, Here Are The Best Tweets Of The Week
"Not enough people are talking about the national brain cell shortage."
