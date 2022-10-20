Landing a record deal is often the first step to success. But it's also one of the first doses of reality artists receive as they enter an industry that moves fast and takes no prisoners. When the Rolling Stones secured their first record deal, it was at once a step forward and a wake-up call. "The band itself were like, 'We're making a record, can you believe this shit?'" Keith Richards recalled in his 2010 autobiography, Life. "There was also a sense of doom. Oh, my God, if the single makes it, we've got two years and that's it. Then what are we doing to do? Because nobody lasted. Your shelf life in those days, and a lot even now, was basically two and a half years. And apart from Elvis [Presley], nobody has proved that wrong."

