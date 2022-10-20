ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

Judas Priest celebrates 50 Heavy Metal Years at the Masonic

Just before Judas Priest tore into “Screaming for Vengeance” Saturday night, Oct. 22, at the Masonic Temple Theatre, drummer Scott Travis pointed out that doing 50 years of anything is a big deal. That’s particularly true of both Priest and of heavy metal, a genre many music purists...
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
November 2022 New Music Releases

Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
KFI AM 640

Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane Unveiled

The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
33 Years Ago: Nine Inch Nails Unleash ‘Pretty Hate Machine’

It's a story heard behind the scenes in studios over the years -- the young kid hanging around doing odd jobs ends up being the next great producer after making the right connections and rising through the ranks. But on occasion, that young kid ends up becoming an iconic musician. Such was the case for Trent Reznor, who had moved from Pennsylvania to Cleveland and was working nights as a handyman and janitor at Right Track Studio in Cleveland. When he wasn't on call, Reznor used his "down time" to record his own music. During this period, he began to piece together what would become the start of his the album Pretty Hate Machine under the moniker of Nine Inch Nails.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: How Bob Dylan Helped Judas Priest Find Their Name

Just two years before Judas Priest formed, Bob Dylan released a song that would inspire the band’s name. Pulled from “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” off Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, the song followed the story of two friends, one meeting a terrible fate. Frankie borrowed money from Judas one day, to reach eternity in a brothel before dying 16 days later from thirst in his friend’s arms.
Top 40 Debut Rock Albums

Landing a record deal is often the first step to success. But it's also one of the first doses of reality artists receive as they enter an industry that moves fast and takes no prisoners. When the Rolling Stones secured their first record deal, it was at once a step forward and a wake-up call. "The band itself were like, 'We're making a record, can you believe this shit?'" Keith Richards recalled in his 2010 autobiography, Life. "There was also a sense of doom. Oh, my God, if the single makes it, we've got two years and that's it. Then what are we doing to do? Because nobody lasted. Your shelf life in those days, and a lot even now, was basically two and a half years. And apart from Elvis [Presley], nobody has proved that wrong."
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Katy Perry?

Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality who is recognized for her influence on the 2010s pop era. These days, Perry is juggling her Las Vegas residency, being a...
