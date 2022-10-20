Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
The Oakland Press
Judas Priest celebrates 50 Heavy Metal Years at the Masonic
Just before Judas Priest tore into “Screaming for Vengeance” Saturday night, Oct. 22, at the Masonic Temple Theatre, drummer Scott Travis pointed out that doing 50 years of anything is a big deal. That’s particularly true of both Priest and of heavy metal, a genre many music purists...
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
On this day in history, Oct. 20, 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates killed in horrific plane crash
Three musicians from the iconic American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, plus three other people, were killed in a terrifying plane crash on the Louisiana-Mississippi border on this day in history, Oct. 20, 1977. Lead singer and founder Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and his sister, backup singer Cassie Gaines,...
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
November 2022 New Music Releases
Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane Unveiled
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
33 Years Ago: Nine Inch Nails Unleash ‘Pretty Hate Machine’
It's a story heard behind the scenes in studios over the years -- the young kid hanging around doing odd jobs ends up being the next great producer after making the right connections and rising through the ranks. But on occasion, that young kid ends up becoming an iconic musician. Such was the case for Trent Reznor, who had moved from Pennsylvania to Cleveland and was working nights as a handyman and janitor at Right Track Studio in Cleveland. When he wasn't on call, Reznor used his "down time" to record his own music. During this period, he began to piece together what would become the start of his the album Pretty Hate Machine under the moniker of Nine Inch Nails.
Behind the Band Name: How Bob Dylan Helped Judas Priest Find Their Name
Just two years before Judas Priest formed, Bob Dylan released a song that would inspire the band’s name. Pulled from “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” off Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, the song followed the story of two friends, one meeting a terrible fate. Frankie borrowed money from Judas one day, to reach eternity in a brothel before dying 16 days later from thirst in his friend’s arms.
Top 40 Debut Rock Albums
Landing a record deal is often the first step to success. But it's also one of the first doses of reality artists receive as they enter an industry that moves fast and takes no prisoners. When the Rolling Stones secured their first record deal, it was at once a step forward and a wake-up call. "The band itself were like, 'We're making a record, can you believe this shit?'" Keith Richards recalled in his 2010 autobiography, Life. "There was also a sense of doom. Oh, my God, if the single makes it, we've got two years and that's it. Then what are we doing to do? Because nobody lasted. Your shelf life in those days, and a lot even now, was basically two and a half years. And apart from Elvis [Presley], nobody has proved that wrong."
Jimmy Page Insisted Led Zeppelin Sign With Atlantic Records So He Didn’t Have to Share a Label With Eric Clapton’s Band
Jimmy Page insisted that Led Zeppelin sign with Atlantic Records so he didn’t have to share a label with Eric Clapton.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
How Rich Is Katy Perry?
Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality who is recognized for her influence on the 2010s pop era. These days, Perry is juggling her Las Vegas residency, being a...
Listen to John Lennon singing a never-before-heard acoustic version of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine from 1966
Think you've heard everything there is to hear by The Beatles? Think again. An expanded deluxe edition of The Beatles' classic 1966 Revolver album is being released next week, October 28, and among the previously-unheard nuggets on the new reissue is a priceless recording of John Lennon performing an acoustic version of Yellow Submarine with alternate lyrics.
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Sounded Like Vaudeville Music at 1st
Keith Richards said two of The Rolling Stones' songs sounded like the music of the Romani people. He discussed the creation of both songs.
