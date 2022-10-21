Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 15-year prison term for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Daniel Kramer of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road in Quincy was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years imprisonment for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five months imprisonment for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and 10 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
KWQC
Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
kciiradio.com
High-Speed Pursuit in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 MPH entering the east side of Jefferson County on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the vehicle requested assistance in the pursuit. Jefferson County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Lockridge and pursued the vehicle to the east side of Fairfield.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 21, 2022
Laurie Noble, 1802 Kentucky, reports that between 10-13 and 10-14, her unlocked tan 2009 Toyota was entered and checks were stolen while parked outside her residence 168. Alysia Chestnut (38) 401 Cherry St. Apt #5 Quincy, IL on a City warrant for FTA – trespassing. 104. Arianna Raeann Fernandez...
khqa.com
Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
Wichita Eagle
Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wutv29.com
Man ejected, killed in rear-end crash in Missouri; Driver facing charges
LENTNER, Mo. (KTVO) — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a rear-end crash in northeast Missouri, according to authorities. State troopers identified the man as 64-year-old Charles Craig, of Clarence. Investigators said Craig's small pickup truck was rear-ended by a car driven by...
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
Pen City Current
Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
WAAY-TV
Pregnant woman killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a pregnant woman. ALEA says 28-year-old Laurina R. Hernandez of Quincy, Illinois was fatally injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in went off the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Hernandez was not wearing a seat belt at the time...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 12-16, 2022
On 10/12/2022 at 11:51 PM Jerry D. White of Versailles struck a deer on 1350 E. north of Versailles. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1,500.00. On 10/16/2022 at 4:39 PM Justyn M. Clark of Jacksonville was travelling south on IL 99 and left the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the North bound lane, leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to come to rest on the passenger side. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1,500.00.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
kciiradio.com
Winfield Sinclair Tractor Holds Hat and Glove Drive
Sinclair Tractor in Winfield is holding a hat and glove drive for local students. Coats and other similar items are accepted. Items not used by the school will be donated to a homeless shelter. You may donate slightly used clothing that has been washed, cleaned, and is in good condition. Sinclair Tractor says they received a positive response to the drive a few years ago.
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
khqa.com
Principal at a Hannibal elementary school on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. KHQA News reached out to the Hannibal School District, HSD, on Sunday night to get more information in to why the Eugene Field Elementary principal, Kelsey Whitley, was put on administrative leave. Andrea Campbell, HSD's public relations and communication specialist, told us this is...
