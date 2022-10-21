Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
kciiradio.com
Encore Express this Week at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington will be holding its last Encore Express meal of the month on Thursday, October 27th. The Encore Express program seeks to provide those 60 years and older with healthy meals at their bi-weekly sit-down lunches. Vouchers for meals provided by Hy-Vee will also be provided...
kciiradio.com
United Presbyterian Church in Washington to Host Halloween Trunk or Treat
The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will host its second annual Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31, from 6:00-7:00 pm, on the north side of the church. Last year’s event drew over 150 children and multiple families who decorated cars and handed out candy, along with numerous volunteers who helped greet and also donated candy and other small treats.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH THE HILLCREST ACADEMY CAST
On today’s program we’re talking with Sarah Farrier, Rebecca Farrier, Morgyn Nafziger, Naomi Danker, Adrianne Blauvelt, Ryann Dolan, and Hannah Chalupa, members of the Hillcrest Academy Fall Play cast, about their upcoming performance, Around the World in 80 Days. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie To Host Trunk-Or Treat Friday
On Friday, October 28, the Mid-Prairie School District is hosting a Trunk or Treat. The event will take place in the Mid-Prairie East parking lot in Kalona and will run from 5:30-7 p.m. The Trunk or Treat is open to all Golden Hawk elementary students. Bring candy buckets and get...
kciiradio.com
Keota Fire Department Hosting Sunday Breakfast
On Sunday, October 30, the Keota Fire Department is holding a dine-in or carryout breakfast for the community. The breakfast will take place from 6 a.m. to noon at the fire department, where free-will donations will be accepted. Menu items include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sliders, and whole hog sausage, with...
kciiradio.com
New Healthy Living Program Taking Place at Stewart Elementary School
Stewart Elementary School in Washington is playing host to a new healthy food initiative designed to introduce and get young students to try new and healthy foods. The TryDay Healthy Living Program provides lessons about new fresh fruit or vegetables each month to local first-grade and kindergarten students. Students are...
kciiradio.com
Winfield Sinclair Tractor Holds Hat and Glove Drive
Sinclair Tractor in Winfield is holding a hat and glove drive for local students. Coats and other similar items are accepted. Items not used by the school will be donated to a homeless shelter. You may donate slightly used clothing that has been washed, cleaned, and is in good condition. Sinclair Tractor says they received a positive response to the drive a few years ago.
kciiradio.com
Dwane Chalupa
There will be no services for 77-year-old Dwane Chalupa of Keota. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County or the Keota Fire Department. Memorials can be mailed to the family. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Dwane and his family.
kciiradio.com
Richard Eugene (Gene) Scott
Funeral service for 86-year-old Richard Eugene (Gene) Scott of Wellman will be at the First Baptist Church in Wellman Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30a.m. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25th from 4-7p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wellman or the Wellman Scofield Public Library.
kciiradio.com
Chief Lester gives Halloween Safety Reminders for Kids and Parents
Halloween is a week away, and at a previous City Council meeting, Mayor Rosien declared that the trick-or-treating festivities would take place during its usual date. For more information about local Halloween celebrations this year, you can find all the information online at KCIIradio.com. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester talked...
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie School Board Meeting Preview
The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet this week. There will be a building administration talk regarding building updates in the l District. A discussion about softball field lights will also take place. The board will address the Middle School gym floor, and the establishment of a Trust Investment management account...
kciiradio.com
Keota Hydrant Flushing This Week
The city of Keota will begin flushing water mains on Tuesday, October 25, and Wednesday, October 26. Residents are advised that this may cause water discoloration, smell, and a change in pressure during this time. With any questions, contact City Hall at 641-636-2266.
kciiradio.com
Tomorrow is the Deadline for Absentee Ballot Requests
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming general election on November 8th is Monday, October 24th, at 5:00 pm. Those who have not requested a ballot are advised to stop by the Washington County Auditor’s Office on Monday, which will be open until 5:00 pm, to complete the request on time. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling place locations, and a link to the document can be found in the article online at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Hawk’s State Hopes on the Line Tuesday
Tonight, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team travels to the Quad Cities to meet highly ranked Davenport Assumption to try to clinch their first state tournament bid in 18 seasons. Mid-Prairie comes into the match with 27-11 overall record, finishing second in the River Valley Conference with a 5-2 mark and ranked No. 11 in Class 3A in the final poll of the season issued by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Through the first two rounds of regionals they have swept Washington and Davis County. This season, Mid-Prairie stands No. 4 in Class 3A with 1,718 digs, No. 7 with 243 aces, No. 9 with 988 kills, and No. 10 with 914 assists and 255 blocks. Individual leaders for the Golden Hawks include Sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 614 digs, second most in 3A. Senior Landry Pacha with 395 assists and 256 kills, seventh and fourth in the River Valley Conference respectively, freshman Jovi Evans with 356 assists and 196 kills, eighth and 10th in the RVC and senior Ella Groenewold with 76 blocks, second in the River Valley.
kciiradio.com
Wanted Washington County Man Arrested in Wisconsin
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Green County, Wisconsin, that they were with a subject that was wanted out of Washington County on multiple warrants. Twenty-seven-year-old Clarence Ernest Bell Jr. was arrested for violation of probation related to his original charges of harboring a runaway minor and Manufacturing, Delivering, or Possessing with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg, a Class D Felony.
kciiradio.com
Mitchell Makes “Grand” Mark at Mid-Prairie
Golden Hawk libero Dakota Mitchell hit a big milestone in her Mid-Prairie volleyball career this month. The Mid-Prairie sophomore reached the 1,000 dig mark in just her second season for the black and gold. The big moment came October 15th in a match at the Knoxville tournament where the Golden Hawks took down state ranked Union, La Porte City, behind Mitchell’s 16 dig performance.
kciiradio.com
WMU Volleyball Ends Year in Regional Semifinals
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves saw their season draw to a close with a straight-sets loss to defending state champion Burlington Notre Dame in the Class 1A Region 8 volleyball semifinals last night. Despite being swept, WMU was competitive all night long. The Wolves dropped a close first set 25-20 and were on the razor’s edge of taking the second before losing 27-25. Notre Dame would win the final set 25-16 to complete the match.
kciiradio.com
WACO Wages Hard-Fought Battle in Volleyball Regional Semis Loss
Despite a valiant effort, the WACO Warrior volleyball team could not overcome ninth-ranked Holy Trinity Catholic, losing in four sets in the Class 1A Region 8 semifinals last night. WACO fell behind early in the first set and lost it 25-6, but the Warriors bounced back nicely by edging out Holy Trinity 25-23 in the second. WACO had a chance to seize some momentum by winning the third set, but that proved to be the turning point in the match. Holy Trinity won an epic frame 28-26, and would finish off the match by taking the fourth set 25-17.
kciiradio.com
High-Speed Pursuit in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 MPH entering the east side of Jefferson County on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the vehicle requested assistance in the pursuit. Jefferson County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Lockridge and pursued the vehicle to the east side of Fairfield.
Comments / 0