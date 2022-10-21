Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration
During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight
Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
First-place Seahawks holding breath awaiting more tests on DK Metcalf’s injured knee
Pete Carroll says X-rays at the game in which he landed awkwardly on his left knee were negative. Next: MRI exams early this week.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
ESPN
Tom Brady hosts young fan and his family at Bucs-Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hosted 9-year-old George Cogdill, who is battling an autoimmune condition called Henoch-Schonlein purpura, and his family on Sunday as the Bucs prepared to take on the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion treated the family from Pinewood, South Carolina --...
Comments / 1