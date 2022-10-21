ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday dining on Key Biscayne

On Key Biscayne, it is always”More than Taco Tuesday,” as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this first Tuesday in October-25-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and...
Healthier dining options on Key Biscayne

Make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, October 24, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
Civility is Not a Sign of Weakness and early voting starts Monday, Oct 24

John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address inspired citizens in America and around the world to see the importance of civic action and public service. His historic words, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good by engaging in some form of civic action and considering how it applies to their own lives.
Is MDX a viable solution for ensuring Causeway improvements?

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) is the toll agency of Miami-Dade County. They are a part of the County but with a separate budget and board. Jackson Memorial Hospital is an apt comparison. MDX has the knowledge, expertise, staff and resources to replace the Bear Cut Bridge and improve the Rickenbacker Causeway. I am its founding and former Executive Director from 1996 to 2007.
