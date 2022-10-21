John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address inspired citizens in America and around the world to see the importance of civic action and public service. His historic words, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good by engaging in some form of civic action and considering how it applies to their own lives.

