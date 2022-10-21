Ralph Lauren Accused Of Plagiarizing Indigenous Designs: Report

Foot Locker is removing Yeezy shoes from its sales floors in light of recent news surrounding the fashion brand. Adidas cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, on Tuesday after the designer made repeated antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas said it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.“ Foot Locker instructed all of its stores to remove all pairs of Yeezys from their sales floors, according to an email sent to employees, which was viewed by FN. According...

22 MINUTES AGO