Ralph Lauren Accused Of Plagiarizing Indigenous Designs: Report
- The wife of Mexico's president accused luxury brand Ralph Lauren Corp RL of plagiarizing indigenous designs.
- In an Instagram post, Beatriz Gutierrez said the fashion label had appropriated the work of Mexico's pre-Hispanic cultures.
- "Hey Ralph (Lauren): we already realized that you really like Mexican designs," she said.
- "However, by copying these designs you are committing plagiarism, which is illegal and immoral."
- The post had a photo of a cardigan with indigenous motifs hanging in a store.
- In response, Ralph Lauren told Reuters that it was surprised to learn the product still being put on sale. Ralph had issued a directive to remove the said piece from sale previously.
- The fashion retailer said all its new products in summer 2023 season featuring indigenous designs will be created under "credit and collaboration."
- "Hopefully you repair the damage to the original communities that do this work with love and not for profit," Gutierrez added in her post.
- Price Action: RL shares closed lower by 2.27% at $89.70 on Thursday.
