Ralph Lauren Accused Of Plagiarizing Indigenous Designs: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
 4 days ago
  • The wife of Mexico's president accused luxury brand Ralph Lauren Corp RL of plagiarizing indigenous designs.
  • In an Instagram post, Beatriz Gutierrez said the fashion label had appropriated the work of Mexico's pre-Hispanic cultures.
  • "Hey Ralph (Lauren): we already realized that you really like Mexican designs," she said.
  • "However, by copying these designs you are committing plagiarism, which is illegal and immoral."
  • The post had a photo of a cardigan with indigenous motifs hanging in a store.
  • In response, Ralph Lauren told Reuters that it was surprised to learn the product still being put on sale. Ralph had issued a directive to remove the said piece from sale previously.
  • The fashion retailer said all its new products in summer 2023 season featuring indigenous designs will be created under "credit and collaboration."
  • "Hopefully you repair the damage to the original communities that do this work with love and not for profit," Gutierrez added in her post.
  • Price Action: RL shares closed lower by 2.27% at $89.70 on Thursday.

