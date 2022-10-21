Read full article on original website
Hawk’s State Hopes on the Line Tuesday
Tonight, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team travels to the Quad Cities to meet highly ranked Davenport Assumption to try to clinch their first state tournament bid in 18 seasons. Mid-Prairie comes into the match with 27-11 overall record, finishing second in the River Valley Conference with a 5-2 mark and ranked No. 11 in Class 3A in the final poll of the season issued by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Through the first two rounds of regionals they have swept Washington and Davis County. This season, Mid-Prairie stands No. 4 in Class 3A with 1,718 digs, No. 7 with 243 aces, No. 9 with 988 kills, and No. 10 with 914 assists and 255 blocks. Individual leaders for the Golden Hawks include Sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 614 digs, second most in 3A. Senior Landry Pacha with 395 assists and 256 kills, seventh and fourth in the River Valley Conference respectively, freshman Jovi Evans with 356 assists and 196 kills, eighth and 10th in the RVC and senior Ella Groenewold with 76 blocks, second in the River Valley.
WMU Volleyball Ends Year in Regional Semifinals
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves saw their season draw to a close with a straight-sets loss to defending state champion Burlington Notre Dame in the Class 1A Region 8 volleyball semifinals last night. Despite being swept, WMU was competitive all night long. The Wolves dropped a close first set 25-20 and were on the razor’s edge of taking the second before losing 27-25. Notre Dame would win the final set 25-16 to complete the match.
Wolves End Year in Playoff Opener
A long road trip and a top three team was the assignment given to head coach Scott McCarty and the Winfield-Mt. Union football team in Friday’s opening round of the 8-man playoffs. After a tight first half, No. 3 Don Bosco pulled away from the Wolves after intermission in a 48-18 win. The Dons lead was 13-6 after one frame and 27-18 at half. The second half saw the Dons outscore WMU 21-0.
Mitchell Makes “Grand” Mark at Mid-Prairie
Golden Hawk libero Dakota Mitchell hit a big milestone in her Mid-Prairie volleyball career this month. The Mid-Prairie sophomore reached the 1,000 dig mark in just her second season for the black and gold. The big moment came October 15th in a match at the Knoxville tournament where the Golden Hawks took down state ranked Union, La Porte City, behind Mitchell’s 16 dig performance.
WMU Faces Defending State Champs in Volleyball Regional Semis
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves put their season on the line tonight against one of the state’s best when they travel to take on defending state champion Burlington Notre Dame in the Class 1A Region 8 semifinals. Winfield-Mount Union is 24-9 and has won five straight matches. Senior setter Keely...
WACO Wages Hard-Fought Battle in Volleyball Regional Semis Loss
Despite a valiant effort, the WACO Warrior volleyball team could not overcome ninth-ranked Holy Trinity Catholic, losing in four sets in the Class 1A Region 8 semifinals last night. WACO fell behind early in the first set and lost it 25-6, but the Warriors bounced back nicely by edging out Holy Trinity 25-23 in the second. WACO had a chance to seize some momentum by winning the third set, but that proved to be the turning point in the match. Holy Trinity won an epic frame 28-26, and would finish off the match by taking the fourth set 25-17.
Snakes Suffocate Cougars; Advance To Second Round with Shut Out
Stingy defense and a big second half on offense led the Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team through their first round playoff test against Sumner-Fredericksburg at Snake Pit Friday 31-0. The Cobras found the end zone in the first quarter and Caden Clarahan knocked through a 25-yard field goal in the second to move the lead to 10-0 going to half. In the third quarter, the Snakes exploded for 21 and continued to hold the Cougars off the board, building their advantage to 31-0 and finishing the win down the stretch.
Mr. Soundoff Says: Embarrassment continues for Hawkeye football
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Hawkeyes lost to Ohio State 54-10 on Saturday, most points scored against an Iowa team in 27 years. John Sears says we are at rock bottom with Iowa football in the Kirk Ferentz era, and embarrassment might be the only answer to force change.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
Alex Hickey: NCAA should reinstate TV bans to counter Iowa football problem
We’ve seen enough. Literally. It’s time for someone to intervene and take Iowa football games off of American television airwaves until further notice. Iowa’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was the final straw. Advertisers should threaten to pull their commercials if they have the misfortune of being paired with the Hawkeyes, because Brian Ferentz’s offense alienates millions of viewers.
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa’s fans, and his son Brian Ferentz should be fired: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Iowa changed quarterbacks Saturday, maybe because the starter is named Spencer Petras and not Spencer Ferentz. Unfortunately for Iowa fans and every player on the Iowa football team working hard in practice, the change that needs to be made at offensive coordinator won’t even be considered until this dismal Iowa football season is done.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mid-Prairie School Board Meeting Preview
The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet this week. There will be a building administration talk regarding building updates in the l District. A discussion about softball field lights will also take place. The board will address the Middle School gym floor, and the establishment of a Trust Investment management account...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
