Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Inside Nova

Simon Cowell ‘renting out £18m mansion after it failed to sell’

Simon Cowell is reportedly renting out his £18 million home in London after it failed to sell. The property in the south of the city was put on the market last year for the sum with estate agent Fuller Gilbert following an extensive makeover. According to the Daily Mail...

