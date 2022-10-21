ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Inside Nova

James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner

James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Inside Nova

Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
Inside Nova

Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’

Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan. The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.
Inside Nova

Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is 'in heaven with Jesus'

Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is "in heaven with Jesus." The 40-year-old TV star was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and explained that their three-year-old son Elvis insists he remembers him. She said:...
Inside Nova

Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection

Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection. The 23-year-old model - whose father is late 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker - channels a Hollywood star in the effortless visuals for the iconic jewellery brand's new range of specs. Tiffany's captioned the visual on Instagram:...
Inside Nova

FINNEAS 'approves' of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Finneas "approves" of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star is thought to be dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse, 31, after she was reportedly spotted kissing him on Friday (20.10.22) and her elder brother and co-writer Finneas, 25, is said to get along "flawlessly" with him. A...
Inside Nova

These Hollywood actors can't help but take matters into their own hands!

A little bit of me time can involve many activities, but these famous guys are big fans of onanism. As well as the pleasurable benefits, this solo activity also reduces stress and keeps your prostate healthy. For men like Ryan Reynolds it’s simply a way to combat boredom, but it...

