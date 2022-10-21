Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
As the football season winds down, these stat studs crank it up
The final week of the New Jersey regular season and the penultimate week in Pennsylvania produced some remarkable performances from this week’s football statistical studs. å. There’s no set standard to meet to make the list – it’s a “we know it when we see it” kind of situation....
What chaos will rivalry week bring to the high school football rankings?
One more week remains in the regular season (in Pennsylvania) and the upcoming rivalry matchups could turn the high school football rankings upside down before the postseason. Here’s how the rankings sit prior to the grudge matches.
FanDuel promo code: Lock in $100 for Maryland launch when you sign up today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Maryland can lock in $100 in free bets on launch day simply by signing up ➡️...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines
Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
Pa. making frankenfish available to archers as way to keep them under control
The snakehead, an invasive species sometimes referred to as the frankenfish, is about to be added to the list of species that can be targeted with bows, crossbows, spears and gigs. The Pennsylvania Board of Fish and Boat Commissioners today approved an amendment to the state’s bowfishing regulations to make...
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Lehigh Valley weather: Long-range Halloween forecast favors area’s early trick-or-treat dates
An early look at the Halloween weekend weather forecast is favorable for those Lehigh Valley towns that trick-or-treat in advance. As of Monday, the National Weather Service expects dry, cool conditions on Friday and Saturday when many Lehigh Valley municipalities have costumed kiddos head out for sweet, sweet loot. Highs...
Actor who played Lehigh Valley killer nurse Charles Cullen shares experiences at N.J. film festival
They gathered to watch the nightmare they lived nearly 20 years ago — only now, up on the big screen. A group of nurses sat in the audience at the Montclair Film Festival Saturday. The health care workers were once colleagues of Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen in the...
Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say
A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
N.J. Turnpike, Garden State Parkway tolls going up for 3rd year in row
Drivers who have endured back-to-back toll rate increases on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway since September 2020 are in line for another toll hike starting in 2023. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, adopted a $2.5 billion 2023 budget — which calls for a...
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
Fetterman, Oz set to square off Tuesday in sole U.S. Senate debate
Editor’s note: Want to be the first to hear the election buzz? subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Pennsylvania voters will get to see the one and only U.S. Senate debate Tuesday night when Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr....
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
Pa. voters have 1 week to request mail-in ballots. 600K already have voted in 2022 midterm election.
Half a million Pennsylvania voters already have cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election. The state deadline to request mail-in and absentee ballots is Nov. 1. Voters have until polls close on Election Day, Nov. 8, to return them. The deadline to register to vote was Monday. As of...
As Pa. voter registration deadline looms, one party has an advantage. But will turnout match?
With Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline looming on Monday, Democrats continue to hold an advantage in numbers over Republicans both statewide and locally in the Lehigh Valley. But will that translate into voter turnout, and, by extension, victories for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8? Experts...
Will NJ FamilyCare try to get money from my estate?
Q. I was recently accepted into NJ FamilyCare health Insurance and they keep sending me notices that when I die, if I have no spouse and no underage children, they could recover money for their expenses for me. I want to leave my house to my niece and nephew so what would happen? Would they take the insurance premiums or the cost of doctor visits out from the home? I feel like it would wipe me out.
Are you paying too much for electric and gas from a third-party company? Here’s how to find out.
If you’re concerned about high energy costs in the wake of inflation, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the coming of the colder months, you might be tempted to give a third-party energy supplier a try. Before you do, make sure you understand what you’re getting into....
N.J.’s hottest congressional race is no longer a tossup, publication says
With less than three weeks before Election Day, a second publication that tracks U.S. House races has given former state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. a slight edge over Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s heavily competitive 7th Congressional District. Inside Elections said that economic concerns have...
John Fetterman’s blue-collar guy grift conceals his true life story | Letter
Who is the real John Fetterman? He and his campaign want you to believe he is an average blue-collar guy and just like you. But it’s all a grift, just like everything else about him. John Fetterman has spent most of his life going to school and lived off...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0