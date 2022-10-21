as a democratic voter I never had nothing good to say about any republicans but this man in his late 80s had the bravery to save his wife life this man had a pair of grape fruits on him died a hero death I hope a parade is held in his honor and a statue erected to him and I wish his wife a full recovery
Prayers to his family. He gave his life for his wife. The woman he obviously loved with his life🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥲🥲❤️❤️
Doesn’t matter his political choice or our own…the man was heroic for what he did. Sad for the families loss and to remember that … hero at that age and the love for his family.
