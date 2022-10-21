ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Record

UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
SNAPSHOT: MVP, Siena, UAlbany athletic departments donate $10K to Hoods House of Hoops

MVP Health Care and the Siena College and University at Albany’s men’s basketball teams recently hosted a youth basketball clinic at Hood’s House of Hoops, an Albany-based non-profit organization that builds community leadership through basketball for local youth. MVP Health Care, Siena, and UAlbany also donated $10,000 to Hood’s House of Hoops to assist with providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to kids in the Capital Region. (Photo provided by MVP Health Care)
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
SNAPSHOT: The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge raises $35K to benefit Saratoga Bridges

The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge was recently held in the Saratoga Spa State Park with close to 1,000 participants who ran, walked or rolled to raise $35,000 for Saratoga Bridges’ non-funded or underfunded programs and services. The 5K winners were Ramon Dominguez from Saratoga Springs and Elizabeth Predmore from Ballston Lake. The 10K winners were Ethan Carey from Queensbury and Dana Bush from Saratoga Springs. (Photo provided)
Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash

TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street

There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
LeChase, Sano-Rubin announce first joint project since acquisition for renovations at RPI

TROY, N.Y. — LeChase Construction Services, LLC, recently announced its first joint project with Sano-Rubin, an Albany firm it acquired earlier this year: a renovation of Nugent Hall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The work will provide updated dormitory-style housing for more than 100 students delivering an important campus upgrade and adding to LeChase’s broad higher education portfolio.
Reverend Charles Sherrod, civil rights pioneer, dies at 85

Reverend Charles Sherrod was a civil rights activist based in Albany, New York. His strategy of building community ties with students, churches and local organizations helped form a model for the national fight against desegregation. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Oct. 23, 2022.
