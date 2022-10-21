Read full article on original website
Troy Record
UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: MVP, Siena, UAlbany athletic departments donate $10K to Hoods House of Hoops
MVP Health Care and the Siena College and University at Albany’s men’s basketball teams recently hosted a youth basketball clinic at Hood’s House of Hoops, an Albany-based non-profit organization that builds community leadership through basketball for local youth. MVP Health Care, Siena, and UAlbany also donated $10,000 to Hood’s House of Hoops to assist with providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to kids in the Capital Region. (Photo provided by MVP Health Care)
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society over-capacity, cites inflation as one cause
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s intake rate is 24 percent higher than Oct. 2021 and that increased number of pets in need is straining their staff and resources. Gail Hughes-Morey, Senior Vice President of Operations, said vet shortages and the cost of living are playing a significant role in the number […]
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
WRGB
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Navigating court as a domestic violence survivor
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A challenge often faced by domestic violence survivors is navigating the legal system.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge raises $35K to benefit Saratoga Bridges
The 22nd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge was recently held in the Saratoga Spa State Park with close to 1,000 participants who ran, walked or rolled to raise $35,000 for Saratoga Bridges’ non-funded or underfunded programs and services. The 5K winners were Ramon Dominguez from Saratoga Springs and Elizabeth Predmore from Ballston Lake. The 10K winners were Ethan Carey from Queensbury and Dana Bush from Saratoga Springs. (Photo provided)
Troy Record
Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash
TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street
There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Albany man sentenced to 8 years on weapons charge
An Albany man was sentenced for his role in an attempted armed robbery in August 2021.
NYS to strengthen 'Red Flag Law' to protect New Yokers from gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Attorney General Letitia James to announce an expansion of the state's Red Flag Law on Monday. They say the expansion aims to further protect New York residents from gun violence. Since signing the legislation into law, the governor's...
Troy Record
LeChase, Sano-Rubin announce first joint project since acquisition for renovations at RPI
TROY, N.Y. — LeChase Construction Services, LLC, recently announced its first joint project with Sano-Rubin, an Albany firm it acquired earlier this year: a renovation of Nugent Hall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The work will provide updated dormitory-style housing for more than 100 students delivering an important campus upgrade and adding to LeChase’s broad higher education portfolio.
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
TODAY.com
Reverend Charles Sherrod, civil rights pioneer, dies at 85
Reverend Charles Sherrod was a civil rights activist based in Albany, New York. His strategy of building community ties with students, churches and local organizations helped form a model for the national fight against desegregation. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Oct. 23, 2022.
