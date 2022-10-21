Read full article on original website
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Political Forum Tonight
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2, is announcing the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Political Forum on Monday, October 24, 2022. The forum is intended to give all School Board candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves...
Jenifer Lee Weeks (October 28, 1956 – October 16, 2022)
Jenifer Lee Weeks, 65, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past seven years and former resident of Riverton, Wyoming. She was born October 28, 1956 in Hutchinson, Kansas; the daughter of Roger Dean Meredith and T. Joan Wolfe.
Robert Leon Maes (May 10, 1960 – October 13, 2022)
Robert Leon Maes, 62, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2022 West of Green River, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Green River and former resident of Ely, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born May 10, 1960 in Provo, Utah, the son of Jose Maes and Josie Benavides.
Cindy Rae Bluemn (May 9, 1961 – September 30, 2022)
Cindy Rae Bluemn, 61, passed away on September 30, 2022 at Adventist Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Mrs. Blueman was a resident of Portland, Oregon for the past one year and former long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness. Cindy was born on May 9, 1961...
Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)
Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 64 years and former resident of Boulder, Colorado. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was born May 9, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Harvey French and Dolores Giacomo.
High Wind Watch Issued for Portions of Wyoming Saturday
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, will be under a high wind watch tomorrow, October 22, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The high wind watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Residents can expect winds of 25...
Ralph Lamb (August 20, 1936 – October 22, 2022)
Ralph Lamb (Papa) passed away peacefully at his home the morning of October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Florence Lamb, Brothers Del, Mickey, Frank, Jack, and Dean Lamb, Sisters Emma Hutchinson, Dorothy Harvey, Jesse Monroe, Lula Lamb, Fae Lamb, and Zella White, his son Bill Lamb, brother-in-law Dale Eastman, mother-in-law Anna Laura Eastman and Father In Law Arnold Eastman.
Lady Wolves Crowned 3A West Conference Champions
RAWLINS — Green River High School girls swimming and diving competed at the 3A West Conference Championships in Rawlins over the weekend. The Lady Wolves scored a total 348 team points, crowning them conference champions this year. In total, the team took first in nine of the 12 events.
Rock Springs Finishes Fourth in 4A West Conference Championships
CASPER — Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving headed to Casper last weekend for the 4A West Conference Championships at Kelly Walsh High School. The Lady Tigers ended up placing fourth overall with a team score of 125. The Tigers will host a last chance meet this...
