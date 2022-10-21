Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 64 years and former resident of Boulder, Colorado. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was born May 9, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Harvey French and Dolores Giacomo.

