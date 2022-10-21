Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Israeli Tel Aviv (TASE) Stock Exchange Plans To Launch A Crypto Platform
According to a strategy paper released on Monday, the Tel Aviv (TASE) Stock Exchange, the only public stock exchange for equity and debt in Israel, is planning to establish a blockchain-based digital asset trading platform. The firm declared that it will change its ownership structure and build a blockchain platform...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
MakerDAO Community Votes Coinbase Prime Custody Of $1.6B USDC
The MakerDAO community held a vote and decided to endorse the proposal to have Coinbase Prime provide custody for up to $1.6 billion USDC. MakerDAO will get a reward equal to 1.5% of its USDC holdings. Coinbase’s USDC rewards program will now be available to an institutional customer for the...
Comments / 0