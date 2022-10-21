ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Israeli Tel Aviv (TASE) Stock Exchange Plans To Launch A Crypto Platform

According to a strategy paper released on Monday, the Tel Aviv (TASE) Stock Exchange, the only public stock exchange for equity and debt in Israel, is planning to establish a blockchain-based digital asset trading platform. The firm declared that it will change its ownership structure and build a blockchain platform...
MakerDAO Community Votes Coinbase Prime Custody Of $1.6B USDC

The MakerDAO community held a vote and decided to endorse the proposal to have Coinbase Prime provide custody for up to $1.6 billion USDC. MakerDAO will get a reward equal to 1.5% of its USDC holdings. Coinbase’s USDC rewards program will now be available to an institutional customer for the...

