Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach and reporting from The Markup says, “Fifty dollars a month can get you very different CenturyLink internet service depending on where in Minneapolis you live, according to a new data analysis by Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin at The Markup, an investigative tech news site. In lower-income neighborhoods like Cedar-Riverside or Near North, you can get basic internet service of 10 megabits per second — below the federal definition of broadband. … Yet in other, higher-income parts of the city like Kingfield or Longfellow, CenturyLink offers a range of faster options. One plan provides service of 500 megabits per second — 50 times faster. The price for this 500-megabit plan available in wealthier neighborhoods? The same as the 10-megabit plan in lower-income neighborhoods: $50 — plus $15 a month to rent a modem.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO