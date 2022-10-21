Read full article on original website
Report: Stark racial inequities in Century Link’s Minneapolis broadband offerings
Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach and reporting from The Markup says, “Fifty dollars a month can get you very different CenturyLink internet service depending on where in Minneapolis you live, according to a new data analysis by Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin at The Markup, an investigative tech news site. In lower-income neighborhoods like Cedar-Riverside or Near North, you can get basic internet service of 10 megabits per second — below the federal definition of broadband. … Yet in other, higher-income parts of the city like Kingfield or Longfellow, CenturyLink offers a range of faster options. One plan provides service of 500 megabits per second — 50 times faster. The price for this 500-megabit plan available in wealthier neighborhoods? The same as the 10-megabit plan in lower-income neighborhoods: $50 — plus $15 a month to rent a modem.”
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
boreal.org
'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate continues to be lowest in nation
For WDAY radio Kyle Cornell reports, “Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you’re looking to successfully land a job. The state’s unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota’s unemployment rate is down 1.6 points to 2%. Minnesota’s unemployment rate in September was 2%, which if you’re wondering was the lowest in the country.”
George Floyd Demonstrators to be Paid $700K in Four Separate Settlements Over Police Excessive Force
The city of Minneapolis has been required to pay more than $700,000 to demonstrators because of the police using excessive force during protests over the death of George Floyd. Members of the Minneapolis city council approved the four separate settlements Thursday, with the largest award issued to a group of...
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
In split vote, Minneapolis City Council OKs creation of Community Safety Office
The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports on how Minneapolis’ City Council has approved the creation of its new Community Safety Office. This office will report to the Mayor and oversee most safety offices in Minneapolis including “police and fire departments, as well as 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs”.
Hennepin County Attorney: My office won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a new policy Friday aimed at protecting people coming to Minnesota from out-of-state to seek an abortion. The new policy, which Freeman rolled out alongside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sen. Tina Smith, establishes that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office won’t use its resources to prosecute crimes relating to “providing, seeking, or obtaining an abortion.”
fox9.com
Candlelight vigil held in Minneapolis for protesters killed in Iran
As the authorities in Iran continue a violent crackdown against protests, several hundred people joined another rally in support of the Iranian people in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. They called for the regime to end and lit candles to commemorate the more than 200 Iranians killed in demonstrations so far.
Hundreds of officers quit the Minneapolis police department after George Floyd was killed. The department is reportedly still struggling to recruit.
In 2022, only 57 people applied to be recruited by the Minneapolis Police Academy, down from 292 in 2019.
State grants will help Minneapolis businesses rebuild after 2020 unrest
The Strib’s Neal St. Anthony reports that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced $10 million in Main Street revitalization grants to help corridors in Minneapolis rebuild in the wake of the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du writes that Minneapolis...
How Anoka became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937
In the early 1900s, Americans braced themselves every October for pranks committed by not-so-innocent children. The mischief-making spiraled so out of control in Anoka that the town decided to put an end to Halloween-night shenanigans by throwing a celebration. Starting in 1920, Anoka civic leaders and local organizations, led by...
fox9.com
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center
An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
Agency staffing shortages put 3,500 disabled Minnesotans on waiting lists for jobs
Work is an important part of Christin Hanson’s life. For years, the 37-year-old Eden Prairie resident has held part-time assembly jobs at a number of Twin Cities companies. Because she has intellectual challenges and ADHD, Hanson got these jobs through employment programs for people with disabilities. Getting out in...
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
FBI seeks help to ID ‘Umbrella Man’ Minneapolis rioter from 2020
At MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen vandalizing a Minneapolis auto parts store at the start of the 2020 riots. Photos and video of ‘Umbrella Man’ instigating destruction were among the most widely shared images from the unrest. A white man wearing a respirator mask and carrying an open black umbrella was seen outside an Auto Zone at Lake Street and 27th Avenue South on May 27, 2020, two days after George Floyd’s murder, breaking windows with a hammer. The subsequent fire in the building was the first of many arsons in the Twin Cities over the next three days. In photos the FBI released Tuesday, the man is wearing a black ballcap with the letters L, M, and Co in a yellow shamrock logo, which appears to be a logo used by the skateboarding apparel maker Loser Machine Co.”
rejournals.com
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
swnewsmedia.com
Cal's longtime owners step away
It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
