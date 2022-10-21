Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace’s First Tweet in 5 Days Is a Not-so-Subtle Message
Bubba Wallace resurfaced on social media Sunday with an interesting choice of cuisine while watching the Cup series race. The post Bubba Wallace’s First Tweet in 5 Days Is a Not-so-Subtle Message appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
Jimmie Johnson Once Drove Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Hospital At 2AM After Dale Jr. Cracked His Head Open In Rick Hendrick’s Pool
Boys will be boys… I’ve somehow never heard this story before recently, but it’s another wild one. It might even be just as crazy as Dale Earnhardt Sr. breaking his hand from whipping a guys ass or Tim Flock having a monkey as a co-driver. Because one time, Dale Sr.’s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., had an extremely unfortunate accident at a post-race celebration party. The story also ended up being a testament to the early friendship between Dale Jr. and his […] The post Jimmie Johnson Once Drove Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Hospital At 2AM After Dale Jr. Cracked His Head Open In Rick Hendrick’s Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo
Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
NASCAR: Will Hendrick Motorsports’ decision backfire?
Could Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s post-Texas penalty backfire by costing the team a NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 spot?. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson found victory lane on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a dominant effort in the Dixie Vodka 400, making him the fourth driver to win at least three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing replacing Tyler Reddick?
Richard Childress Racing could still ultimately decide to run a third car during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite parting ways with Tyler Reddick. When Richard Childress Racing announced that Kyle Busch would be joining the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and replacing Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet, they stated that Reddick would still be competing for the team in a third car, one for which they claimed to have secured a charter.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
NASCAR Mailbag: Crew Chiefs Should Be Demanding a Bubba Wallace Brand of Justice
Bubba Wallace got a quarter of the punishment for ramming Kyle Larson's car that crew chiefs get for a wheel coming loose on a Cup Series car. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Crew Chiefs Should Be Demanding a Bubba Wallace Brand of Justice appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Addresses Bubba Wallace Behavior at Las Vegas, Including the Shame That Came From It and How It Affected Sponsorships
Denny Hamlin spoke with reporters about the behavior of Bubba Wallace in Las Vegas, revealing one shame that came from it all and addressing how sponsors have reacted to the situation. The post Denny Hamlin Addresses Bubba Wallace Behavior at Las Vegas, Including the Shame That Came From It and How It Affected Sponsorships appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson’s Latest Brush With Controversy Didn’t Faze Martin Truex Jr. Like It Triggered Bubba Wallace
Kyle Larson was in the middle of a controversy for the second straight week. This time, however, the other driver accepted responsibility. The post Kyle Larson’s Latest Brush With Controversy Didn’t Faze Martin Truex Jr. Like It Triggered Bubba Wallace appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Shows His Sense of Humor When He Pulls Off an Unexpected Move Behind Denny Hamlin’s Back on National Television
Kyle Busch showed his humorous side this weekend in Miami when he pulled of an unexpected move behind an unsuspecting Denny Hamlin on national television. The post Kyle Busch Shows His Sense of Humor When He Pulls Off an Unexpected Move Behind Denny Hamlin’s Back on National Television appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR’s Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches Logano is […]
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Homestead results: Kyle Larson wins the Dixie Vodka 400 with dominant performance in Miami
Anyone who has seen Kyle Larson race knows that he is most comfortable, and most dangerous, when he is able to put his car up on the cushion and simply let it rip. In stock cars, that means putting it right up against the wall and letting the rough side drag -- which is exactly what Larson did in his finest performance of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Late laps fateful for William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin
The final 60 laps Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway saw a big swing of fortune for William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin that could impact which of them will race for a championship in two weeks. Byron holds the final transfer spot heading into next week’s Round of 8 finale...
NBC Sports
Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson
Crew chief Luke Lambert, Noah Gragson‘s team leader at JR Motorsports, will join Gragson next season as the driver moves to the NASCAR Cup Series at Petty GMS. Gragson, racing for the Xfinity Series championship with JRM, will move to the Cup Series full time next season with the Petty team.
ESPN
Kyle Larson bounces back from Bubba Wallace clash with win at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR's headlines for a second consecutive week. This time for a much more pleasant reason. Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the third-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1½-mile course before taking the checkered flag.
