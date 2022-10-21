ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News

NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Whiskey Riff

Jimmie Johnson Once Drove Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Hospital At 2AM After Dale Jr. Cracked His Head Open In Rick Hendrick’s Pool

Boys will be boys… I’ve somehow never heard this story before recently, but it’s another wild one. It might even be just as crazy as Dale Earnhardt Sr. breaking his hand from whipping a guys ass or Tim Flock having a monkey as a co-driver. Because one time, Dale Sr.’s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., had an extremely unfortunate accident at a post-race celebration party. The story also ended up being a testament to the early friendship between Dale Jr. and his […] The post Jimmie Johnson Once Drove Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Hospital At 2AM After Dale Jr. Cracked His Head Open In Rick Hendrick’s Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo

Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
FanSided

NASCAR: Will Hendrick Motorsports’ decision backfire?

Could Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s post-Texas penalty backfire by costing the team a NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 spot?. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson found victory lane on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a dominant effort in the Dixie Vodka 400, making him the fourth driver to win at least three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing replacing Tyler Reddick?

Richard Childress Racing could still ultimately decide to run a third car during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite parting ways with Tyler Reddick. When Richard Childress Racing announced that Kyle Busch would be joining the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and replacing Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet, they stated that Reddick would still be competing for the team in a third car, one for which they claimed to have secured a charter.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday

A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Addresses Bubba Wallace Behavior at Las Vegas, Including the Shame That Came From It and How It Affected Sponsorships

Denny Hamlin spoke with reporters about the behavior of Bubba Wallace in Las Vegas, revealing one shame that came from it all and addressing how sponsors have reacted to the situation. The post Denny Hamlin Addresses Bubba Wallace Behavior at Las Vegas, Including the Shame That Came From It and How It Affected Sponsorships  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WNCT

NASCAR’s Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches Logano is […]
NBC Sports

Late laps fateful for William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin

The final 60 laps Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway saw a big swing of fortune for William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin that could impact which of them will race for a championship in two weeks. Byron holds the final transfer spot heading into next week’s Round of 8 finale...
NBC Sports

Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson

Crew chief Luke Lambert, Noah Gragson‘s team leader at JR Motorsports, will join Gragson next season as the driver moves to the NASCAR Cup Series at Petty GMS. Gragson, racing for the Xfinity Series championship with JRM, will move to the Cup Series full time next season with the Petty team.
ESPN

Kyle Larson bounces back from Bubba Wallace clash with win at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR's headlines for a second consecutive week. This time for a much more pleasant reason. Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the third-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1½-mile course before taking the checkered flag.
