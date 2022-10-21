Boys will be boys… I’ve somehow never heard this story before recently, but it’s another wild one. It might even be just as crazy as Dale Earnhardt Sr. breaking his hand from whipping a guys ass or Tim Flock having a monkey as a co-driver. Because one time, Dale Sr.’s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., had an extremely unfortunate accident at a post-race celebration party. The story also ended up being a testament to the early friendship between Dale Jr. and his […] The post Jimmie Johnson Once Drove Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Hospital At 2AM After Dale Jr. Cracked His Head Open In Rick Hendrick’s Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO