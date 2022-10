Effective: 2022-10-25 08:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow continues to fall but the majority of impacts have diminished for this particular round of snowfall.

DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO