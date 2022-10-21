ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Chandler police will use $290,000 grant for traffic, pedestrian, bike safety

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUfq7_0ihYa23v00

The Chandler Police Department has received $290,338 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for a variety of traffic safety activities, including DUI enforcement.

The grant money will be used for projects through Sept. 30, police said, including:

  • The Traffic Section was allotted $28,000 to fund civilian motorcycle training, with an additional $25,000 to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws. An additional $50,000 was awarded to combat speeding, as well as distracted and aggressive driving.
  • The DUI Unit will use $97,338 to fund officer overtime, related equipment and supplies to work DUI enforcement during select times of the year to combat impaired driving and $35,000 for the Know Your Limit non-enforcement, education program.
  • The Traffic Section also was allotted $50,000 to fund Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety overtime associated with the campaigns to raise awareness through education and enforcement.
  • The Vehicular Crimes Unit was granted $5,000 to fund accident investigation training related travel, materials and supplies connected to collision investigations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near Loop 303

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was reportedly dragged by a driver who had been street racing in Peoria late Saturday night. Shortly before midnight, DPS says one of its troopers assisted the Street Racer Task Force by blocking traffic to stop 15-20 vehicles that were street racing on State Route 303 from I-10 to El Mirage Road.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of east and westbound lanes of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project!. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning that westbound I-10, between US 60 and SR 143, and eastbound I-10, between SR 143 and US 60, have now re-opened ahead of schedule. There are still a variety of closures and road restrictions still in place, however.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms

PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
Mark Hake

Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the Weekend

AZ DOT - Traffic Map 10-21 to 10-24-22 This map shows that:. Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) - Section yellow 1 above.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
MESA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy