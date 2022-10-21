Chandler police will use $290,000 grant for traffic, pedestrian, bike safety
The Chandler Police Department has received $290,338 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for a variety of traffic safety activities, including DUI enforcement.
The grant money will be used for projects through Sept. 30, police said, including:
- The Traffic Section was allotted $28,000 to fund civilian motorcycle training, with an additional $25,000 to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws. An additional $50,000 was awarded to combat speeding, as well as distracted and aggressive driving.
- The DUI Unit will use $97,338 to fund officer overtime, related equipment and supplies to work DUI enforcement during select times of the year to combat impaired driving and $35,000 for the Know Your Limit non-enforcement, education program.
- The Traffic Section also was allotted $50,000 to fund Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety overtime associated with the campaigns to raise awareness through education and enforcement.
- The Vehicular Crimes Unit was granted $5,000 to fund accident investigation training related travel, materials and supplies connected to collision investigations.
