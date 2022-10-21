ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ravens cut Daryl Worley

The Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from their active roster Monday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. His departure leaves the Ravens with only 51 players on their 53-player roster. The team could use the spots to activate outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo and/or tight end Charlie Kolar, who remain in their 21-day practice window.
