WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
valdostatoday.com
VSU’s Tubaween event location change
VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event. Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WALB 10
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta cautions drivers of lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers to be aware of lane shift/closures for Gornto Road at St. John’s Catholic School. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, Starting on Gornto Rd. at St. John’s Catholic School to White Oak Drive, lane shift/closures will be taking place on Tuesday, October 25th. Drivers are being urged to drive safely.
WALB 10
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
douglasnow.com
City to mobile car washes: Use containment mats
Preventing runoff from mobile car washing activities from entering the streets and storm drains in the city limits of Douglas helps protect waterways from pollution. The City of Douglas would like to remind mobile car wash owners that effective January 1, 2023, all mobile car wash business owners who operate in the city are required to have a water containment mat to catch water.
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors Distinguished Alumna with award
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distiguished Alumna Award. Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and...
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
wtxl.com
Blazers fall to Wolves, lose fourth consecutive GSC football game
CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to the University of West Georgia in the Battle for the Peach Basket 54-17 Saturday inside University Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, which were all conference games. Valdosta State (3-5, 1-4...
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
