ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

‘Unloved, Undervalued' UK Stocks Back in Focus on Rishi Sunak Stability Hopes

LONDON — As Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s third prime minister in as many months, some analysts are re-assessing their outlook for British stocks, but most remain cautious in the face of a wall of economic headwinds. The realization that Sunak would succeed Liz Truss — following the withdrawal...
NBC Miami

Former UK PM Boris Johnson Pulls Out of Leadership Race to Replace Liz Truss

LONDON — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not take part in the contest to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss. Despite being ousted from office just three months ago, some Conservative MPs had backed Johnson for the top job, and he reportedly told allies over the last couple of days that he would formally join the contest.
NBC Miami

Rishi Sunak to Be Britain's New Prime Minister as Rivals Quit Race

Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's new prime minister, succeeding Liz Truss who resigned Thursday. The 42-year-old takes over as leader of the Conservative Party just seven weeks after placing second to Truss in this summer's leadership race. Sunak does not automatically become prime minister on Monday, as ritual...
NBC Miami

Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs

Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC Miami

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2022: The Agenda

CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world. Taking place from 10 a.m. London time on the morning of Friday Nov. 4, 2022, this year's forum will focus on the three pillars of Future Power, Regulation and Responsibility and Industry Response.
NBC Miami

Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
NBC Miami

Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'

The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
NBC Miami

China Names Xi Jinping Loyalists for Core Leadership Group

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...

Comments / 0

Community Policy