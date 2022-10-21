ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Movie shot in Pennsylvania staring Tom Hanks has trailer released

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131Wkg_0ihYYHdx00

A movie that was shot in Pittsburgh starring Tom Hanks has been released.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The movie, ‘A Man Called Otto’ is described as ‘A grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down,’ according to IMDB.

Hanks will be playing the role of Otto.

The movie is expected to be released everywhere on January 13.

You can watch the trailer here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 18

Elizabeth Parker
4d ago

Clint Eastwood made a movie with similar plot, the movie was " Torino."I won't watch this movie and a matter of fact, I will not watch ANY of Hanks films. He is an EXTREAMLY hateful man and into some pretty sketchy 💩💩💩

Reply(2)
15
lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago

I wish they would make a new Dan Brown movie starring Tom Hanks. they really need to make Dan Browns Origins into a movie

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Stand-up comedian Bob Ruben returning to West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – From West Virginia to Hollywood and back again. That’s the journey that Wheeling native and stand-up comedian Bob Ruben has traveled. And he says it’s been a long strange trip to say the least. Now, for the first time Ruben will bring his hilariously outrageous show back home. He will be […]
WHEELING, WV
Tribune-Review

Witches ride bicycle broomsticks for Ligonier animal-charity event

There were witches dancing in the woods in Ligonier on Sunday afternoon. But there was no need to call the police. In fact, a couple of local officers were already there, taking photos with “witches” arriving at the sixth Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade. The event draws hundreds of participants dressed in all manner of witchy wardrobes, performing a heavily rehearsed dance number and cycling through the borough, all to raise money for several local animal charities.
LIGONIER, PA
iheart.com

Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage

(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg brings its Halloween best for town square party

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you wanted to celebrate the changing leaves and the cool air, Wellsburg came ready to party. Not only did they hold the Applefest two weeks ago, the city gathered at the town square Sunday to make a party out of trick-or-treating. Children and adults wore their Halloween best as pre-filled […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman rescued from hillside in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — A woman who fell 20 feet over a hillside in Mount Washington was rescued by firefighters and medics Sunday night. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore street when her brakes failed. The woman hit a median, fell down the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Brooke High Marching Band: CA House Band of the Week

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – About half the members of the Brooke High Marching Band are new this year, but you’d never know it.  This talented group has been putting in the hours to bring the best renditions of some popular songs to the field this year.  If you’re a Disney lover, you’ll probably recognize […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy