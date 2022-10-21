Movie shot in Pennsylvania staring Tom Hanks has trailer released

A movie that was shot in Pittsburgh starring Tom Hanks has been released.

The movie, ‘A Man Called Otto’ is described as ‘A grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down,’ according to IMDB.

Hanks will be playing the role of Otto.

The movie is expected to be released everywhere on January 13.

You can watch the trailer here .

