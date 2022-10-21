Read full article on original website
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Kyiv says nuclear experts to check Moscow's 'dirty bomb' allegations soon
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
KRQE News 13
Ukraine hospital’s staff fight dark memories of occupation
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. They already spent four months performing surgeries there this year, from the war’s early days until well into the Russian occupation of Izium. At least they can expect the generator to have a steady...
KRQE News 13
Ukrainian woman’s quest to retrieve body of prisoner of war
CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — In the last, brief conversations Viktoria Skliar had with her detained boyfriend, the Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. The next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead — one of...
Progressives ‘didn’t consider election timing’ with letter on Biden’s Ukraine strategy
Progressives worked over the summer to get nearly three dozen House Democrats to sign off on a letter that would call into question President Biden’s handling of Ukraine and urge him to engage diplomatically with Russia, according to two sources directly familiar with the negotiations. At the time, the...
KRQE News 13
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb” radioactive device should be taken seriously, and criticized the West for shrugging it off. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Western dismissal of the Russian warning is “unacceptable...
Russia rejects US basketballer's appeal of 'traumatic' sentence
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison term on drug charges, ignoring her plea for the "traumatic" sentence to be reduced. "I really hope that the court will adjust this sentence because it has been very, very stressful and very traumatic," Griner said.
Ash Carter, the U.S. defense secretary who opened combat jobs to women, dies at 68
In December 2015, after three years of study and debate, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women. He also ended the Pentagon's ban on transgender people serving in the military.
