Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
KRQE News 13

Ukraine hospital’s staff fight dark memories of occupation

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. They already spent four months performing surgeries there this year, from the war’s early days until well into the Russian occupation of Izium. At least they can expect the generator to have a steady...
KRQE News 13

Ukrainian woman’s quest to retrieve body of prisoner of war

CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — In the last, brief conversations Viktoria Skliar had with her detained boyfriend, the Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. The next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead — one of...
KRQE News 13

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb” radioactive device should be taken seriously, and criticized the West for shrugging it off. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Western dismissal of the Russian warning is “unacceptable...
AFP

Russia rejects US basketballer's appeal of 'traumatic' sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison term on drug charges, ignoring her plea for the "traumatic" sentence to be reduced. "I really hope that the court will adjust this sentence because it has been very, very stressful and very traumatic," Griner said.
