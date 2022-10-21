Read full article on original website
Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
Usher wishes Kim Kardashian a happy birthday after she misses his concert
Usher "hates" that Kim Kardashian missed out on his show. The 44-year-old rap star is currently headlining his residency show in Las Vegas and reality superstar Kim was due to attend a concert as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on Saturday (22.10.22) but was forced to miss out on the concert when her private jet was unable to land in Sin City due to weather conditions.
Millie Bobby Brown wants to make Stranger Things into 'more of a musical'
Millie Bobby Brown wants to make 'Stranger Things' into "more of a musical." The 18-year-old actress has starred as Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi hit since its inception in 2016 and explained that even though she says some things as a "joke", she would "love" to write a musical episode for the show.
Khloe Kardashian first member of her family to publicly acknowledge Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal
Khloe Kardashian has become the first member of her family to publicly acknowledge Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal. The 38-year-old reposted a statement from Jerry Seinfeld’s wife Jessica, 51, which said: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”. Her post came in the wake of banners...
Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday in Lilac Suit with Diamond-Encrusted Silk Shirt & Shiny Boots
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday with a star-studded bash at Sexy Fish in Miami on Monday night. Several famous faces pulled up to the shindig including DJ Khaled, 21 Savage and Kanye West’s former girlfriend Chaney Jones. Drake looked dapper for the evening, arriving in a lilac suit. Ensuring that all eyes would be on him, the award-winning rapper complemented his ensemble with a purple silk shirt that boasted a diamond-encrusted collar and cuffs. To take things up a notch, Drake accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a blinged out chain. Drake’s hair was styled in neat stitch braids. Completing Drake’s look was...
Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?
After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again. Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear" Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday PartyJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy “I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before...
Taylor Swift will tour 'when it's time'
Taylor Swift will tour "when it's time". The pop megastar has just dropped her recording-breaking album 'Midnights' - which is already the highest-selling record of 2022, within just days of its release - and the 'Karma' singer is keen to reconnect with her Swifties when she tours again. Appearing on...
Ellen's Rosie McClelland 'burst into tears' when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant
Rosie McClelland "burst into tears" when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant. The 16-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age five alongside Sophia Grace, 19, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - and explained she was "super happy" when her cousin revealed she was expecting a baby with her mystery boyfriend.
Hi, Here Are The Best Tweets Of The Week
"Not enough people are talking about the national brain cell shortage."
