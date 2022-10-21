Read full article on original website
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
Much cooler today, still a few lingering showers southeast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much cooler day across eastern Iowa with highs only into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The second part of this system may still affect some of us, mainly southeast of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line. Additional rainfall amounts look light at this time. Plan on clearing sky late tonight and a wonderful Wednesday with highs well into the 50s. More clouds are likely to build on Thursday, but at this time it appears dry sky is still the rule. We’ll watch the trends as we move through the week. This weekend, plan on decent weather conditions both days. Halloween looks good as well. Have a great day!
One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Bohannan grew up in a trailer in a small, Florida town. She went on to get her law degree to launch a career. She says her experiences then help her identify now with what she sees as a prime issue for voters this November... the chance to live the American dream.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro
DES MOINES – A new cleaner and more convenient way for people to redeem bottles and cans is coming to the metro. Droppett! is opening to the public soon and will allow people to drop cans off in bags and then send money directly to their bank accounts. Doug Webb, Droppett!’s President and CEO, said […]
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Iowa addresses accountant shortage, expands eligibility for state jobs
Plan on a much cooler day with a slight chance of additional showers. Most of these showers will be over the southeast third of the area this afternoon.
Bird flu confirmed in Iowa for the first time since May
Bird flu has hit a backyard flock in Dallas County, the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Iowa since May and the 20th this year, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Thursday. A spokesperson for the Iowa agriculture department said the backyard flock of mixed...
Iowa Department of Public Health Reports Increase in Respiratory Illnesses
(Updated) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports that these illnesses often peak in late fall. They say respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have increased since August following two years of atypical seasons. Young children and older adults are most affected by RSV. Other respiratory illnesses like parainfluenza are also rising statewide.
New data shows most Iowans support proposed gun amendment
Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen Bush have been announced.
Now Hear This: Iowa Stores Offering These Over-The-Counter
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. Whether it be grandparents struggling to be fully immersed in the action of a grandkid's music recital or any hearing-challenged individual struggling in daily life due to their impairment, a new service at Hy-Vee is taking away some of the stigmas that may exist for them.
School officials remember Noreen Bush
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be about 136,000 jobs in accounting and auditing every year for the next ten years.
