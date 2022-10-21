Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic nominee for governor is entering the final stretch of his third campaign in six years with the odds stacked against him. As early voting begins Monday, Republicans are salivating at the prospect of delivering a knockout punch to his political career, while Democrats are hoping they can prove the polls wrong by turning out a new electorate aligned against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO