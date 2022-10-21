ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Anna Fowler
4d ago

To this 81 year old man......There was a time a long,long time ago the Demicrats was a good party. I was taught they fought for the working man,the poor man however over time it's flipped and now their theme is "DO as I say not as I do". This party has gone NUTS. THEY ARE PURE EVIL. Everyone has a choice on whom to vote for but the Demicratic party doesn't care a out us white,black,brown,orange,green. It's all a outing g their own pockets and opening those gates for more illegals with there drugs, disease crime in with them. If you think CemonBrats have your best interest at heart you ate deadly wrong

Tony The Tiger
4d ago

For many Hispanics, voting for Democratic is the way to vote simply because it’s a passed on generational thing, generally speaking. We, including myself, have woken to the realization that the Dem Party has moved too far Left and it’s policies and agendas have ruined Americans way of living. Need to rise and stand tall for God, Family and Country. Next

Ash Jurberg

San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto

The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

How '3 pieces of bacon' in Texas could change national politics

DALLAS — They are shaped like three pieces of bacon. And one of the country’s most sought after political consultants who’s worked in Texas politics for more than 30 years says the results in those South Texas congressional districts could alter the national political landscape. While Chuck...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic nominee for governor is entering the final stretch of his third campaign in six years with the odds stacked against him. As early voting begins Monday, Republicans are salivating at the prospect of delivering a knockout punch to his political career, while Democrats are hoping they can prove the polls wrong by turning out a new electorate aligned against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

The County That Could Decide Everything

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
eastfieldnews.com

Breaking: O’Rourke to rally for early votes at Eastfield

Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is visiting Eastfield 3–4 p.m. Monday to rally supporters for the November midterm elections. O’Rourke is stopping at local voting locations throughout Dallas County on his ‘Vote with Beto’ tour during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX

