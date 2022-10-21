To this 81 year old man......There was a time a long,long time ago the Demicrats was a good party. I was taught they fought for the working man,the poor man however over time it's flipped and now their theme is "DO as I say not as I do". This party has gone NUTS. THEY ARE PURE EVIL. Everyone has a choice on whom to vote for but the Demicratic party doesn't care a out us white,black,brown,orange,green. It's all a outing g their own pockets and opening those gates for more illegals with there drugs, disease crime in with them. If you think CemonBrats have your best interest at heart you ate deadly wrong
For many Hispanics, voting for Democratic is the way to vote simply because it’s a passed on generational thing, generally speaking. We, including myself, have woken to the realization that the Dem Party has moved too far Left and it’s policies and agendas have ruined Americans way of living. Need to rise and stand tall for God, Family and Country. Next
Comments / 11