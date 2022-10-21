Read full article on original website
washtenawvoice.com
This November, three candidates battle it out for a seat on the WCC Board of Trustees
Two WCC Board of Trustees members are poised for reelection this November. Board Chair William Milliken Jr. and Vice Chair Angela Davis have both served on the board since 2016 and will be seeking to retain their positions. Newcomer David Malcolm, a long-time WCC employee, is challenging the two incumbents...
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. The live one-hour debate will be hosted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), WXMI-TV (Fox 17), WSYM-TV (Fox 47) and Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the...
Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit
Trinity Health Michigan in Livonia and University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor have entered a unique collaboration to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in […] The post Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Free lunch on the line: Washtenaw prosecutor throws down Michigan-MSU rivalry game wager
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A free lunch for staff and a prosecutor’s pride is on the line when the University of Michigan football team faces off against Michigan State University in Ann Arbor. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in Ann Arbor took to Twitter Monday night, Oct. 24,...
More pediatric care options available through new Michigan Medicine, Trinity Health partnership
ANN ARBOR, MI - Pediatric care is expanding in southeast Michigan thanks to a deal between Michigan Medicine and Trinity Health. The health systems have agreed to a partnership that brings advanced pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital to better serve Oakland County, officials said. The deal, approved by...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
MSU professor calls for entire Board of Trustees to step down
The leadership at Michigan State has been battling for months, and now, one MSU professor says it may be time to clean house.
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
Mike Hart talks health, Michigan State rivalry in first interview after sideline scare
Mike Hart is back, and perhaps more importantly, feeling better. The Michigan running backs coach was hospitalized two weeks ago, Oct. 8, after collapsing on the sideline mid-game at Indiana. Team officials later called it a health emergency, while FOX reported that Hart suffered a seizure. “I’m good, I’m good,”...
After 2-year delay, ROTC cadets will run 66 miles with Michigan, MSU game ball
East Lansing, Stockbridge, Chelsea, Dexter and Ann Arbor. These are the towns Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game ball will pass through on its way to Ann Arbor, as U.S. Army ROTC cadets from both universities revive a tradition that’s been on hold the last two years. The members...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
This is how safety officials are prepping for Michigan, MSU football night game
ANN ARBOR, MI - You can only imagine local police and firefighters collectively rolling their eyes when they heard Michigan and Michigan State were meeting in a night game on Saturday. Actually, you don’t really have to imagine it. Referring to the announcement, Ann Arbor’s police and fire departments...
Officials reflect on Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary on Huron River in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing along the Huron River in Ann Arbor, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell recalled what it took to get the Clean Water Act passed by Congress 50 years ago. There were fires in the late 1960s on industrially polluted and oil-slicked rivers from Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River to New York’s Buffalo River to Michigan’s Rouge River, fueling creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1970.
Skyline High School hosting blood drive in honor of student lost to Sickle Cell Disease
ANN ARBOR, MI - Sean Slay remembers the selflessness, positive energy and wisdom beyond her years that made Ann Arbor student Gracie Obungo-Clark an “extraordinary person.”. As Gracie’s fifth grade teacher at Ann Arbor Public Schools’ Carpenter Elementary School, Slay said she always found a way to make others...
‘Their gang was training for action.’ Closing arguments heard in Whitmer kidnapping trial
JACKSON, MI -- After three weeks of testimony and temporary delays, the trial for three Jackson-area men charged with aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor has entered its final hours. Closing arguments were heard Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24-25, in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
