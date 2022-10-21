Traffic Alerts: October 21

4:40 P.M.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 and Old US 41 in Collier County. It’s reported that five vehicles are involved in the crash.

The northbound lane of US 41 is currently blocked and traffic is being rerouted onto Old US 41

8:07 A.M.

The entrance ramp to I-75 at Mile Marker 182 (Sumter Blvd) is shut due to crash involving a dump truck. Traffic attempting to access northbound I-75 from Sumter Blvd. must find an alternate route

7:28 A.M.

Crash along Palm Beach Boulevard, just after Buckingham Road, in Fort Myers creates backup. There is a roadblock in the WB lane, according to LCSO. Speed times are at 9 MPH.