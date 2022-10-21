ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People online are urging Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West after his antisemitic comments

Adidas is facing increased pressure from people online to cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made a string of antisemitic comments. Social media users began calling out the German athletic brand after an antisemitic hate group hung a banner over a Los Angeles freeway Saturday that read "Kanye is right about the Jews." Local politicians, social media users and other celebrities denounced the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
