Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris was reported missing from the Male […]
Latino leaders call for resignations over racist remarks while outlining 'principled path' to representation
A group of Latino academics and civic leaders are insisting on the resignations of Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council after a recording of racist remarks was leaked, while outlining the need to ensure that the city's Hispanics are represented politically in a way that still strengthens race relations.
A teacher was put on leave after a secretly recorded video accusing him of saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall' was posted on TikTok
Robert Bean, an English teacher from Cajon High School in California, was put on leave after the video was posted on TikTok.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
People online are urging Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West after his antisemitic comments
Adidas is facing increased pressure from people online to cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made a string of antisemitic comments. Social media users began calling out the German athletic brand after an antisemitic hate group hung a banner over a Los Angeles freeway Saturday that read "Kanye is right about the Jews." Local politicians, social media users and other celebrities denounced the incident.
riviera-maya-news.com
Four girls rescued and one woman detained after discovery of Cancun human trafficking ring
Cancun, Q.R. — A criminal group of human traffickers was dismantled in the city of Cancun. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, the dismantling of the group was made possible with the use of undercover agents who rescued four girls and arrested one woman. In a press...
California woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday, authorities said. Authorities responded to the scene in Santa Clarita at about 9:58 a.m. PDT and found the woman, the Los Angeles...
Complex
Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says
The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat
A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
