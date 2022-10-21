Read full article on original website
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.
Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital
A Michigan grandmother is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson in the head multiple times. The boy is in stable condition in a local hospital.
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Hobby Lobby CEO inspires with faith-over-fortune message after giving up company: 'Wealth can be a curse'
Hobby Lobby CEO David Green shared his inspiring message of faith in deciding to choose God over his successful craft store chain while on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
Daunte Wright victim dies 18 months after suspected shooter killed in police-involved shooting, lawyer says
Caleb Livingston, a victim of Daunte Wright, who was killed in a 2021 police-involved shooting, died Sunday of complications from his injuries, attorney says.
Zelenskyy says Russia is 'probably' paying for Iranian drones with nuclear research assistance
Russia is "probably" paying for Iranian kamikaze drones by assisting Iran's nuclear research programs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday. Zelenskyy made the statement during an address to the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday, saying Russia has purchased at least 2,000 Shahed-136 drones and has used them to bombard Ukraine. Iranian instructors have been spotted in Belarus teaching Russian forces to coordinate drone strikes with the Iranian-made drone system, leading to further fears that Belarus' role in the conflict in Ukraine may soon escalate.
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
Senate polling averages 17 days from Election Day indicate Republicans may win majority
Polling averages and voting models indicate a bump in Republicans' support in Senate races heading into the midterm elections. RealClearPolitics is projecting the GOP is on track to flip Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, though its polling average shows Democrat Raphael Warnock leading Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia.
Matthew Perry reveals the surprising reason he dumped Julia Roberts
Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason why he dumped actress Julia Roberts after the two dated for a few months. When she appeared on "Friends" in season two, they were already a couple.
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A majority of American adults polled in a recent survey support banning colleges and universities from considering race during the admissions process.
Alabama receiver who struck female Tennessee fan last week gets start, Nick Saban criticized for move
Earlier this week, Nick Saban said Jermaine Burton's incident would be handled internally. On Saturday, Burton started against Mississippi State.
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
'The View' hecklers yell 'f--- you' at Ted Cruz, demand show cover climate change in wild segment
Multiple protesters interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz during "The View" on Monday to demand the ABC hosts cover climate, with one even shouting an obscenity at him.
Twitter erupts during DeSantis, Crist debate: 'This is the definition of gaslighting'
Critics had a lot to say about the political showdown between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist in their one and only debate.
Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service
Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.
