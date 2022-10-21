Read full article on original website
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Arkansas suspect in burglary, attempted rape arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened on Sunday night in Texarkana.
ktalnews.com
MOMs On A Mission walk to stop the violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – MOMs On A Mission will hold a “Stop the Violence: Walk for Peace and Unity” on Saturday in Shreveport. “The violence here in Shreveport,” says President and Founder Martha Tyler said of the inaugural walk. The mother of five says she hopes...
KSLA
Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport. Margaret had bipolar schizophrenia. Late at night on Nov. 23, 2008, she wandered away from her home and was shot five times. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.
ktalnews.com
Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
ktalnews.com
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
q973radio.com
Shreveport Band Director Allegedly Called Vulgar Names To Students Mom
This is wild… the band director at Southwood High School allegedly called the parent of a student a vulgar name in a selfie video. In the video posted by KTBS-TV, Lennard Holden, the band director, looked directly into the camera and called the mother of a student a vulgar name.
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
ktoy1047.com
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
KLTV
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?
Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
KSLA
Showers and storms tomorrow; severe storms possible
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Not much happening through the rest of the day. It has been warm today and will continue being warm overnight with lows in the low-70s and upper-60s as clouds increase. Tomorrow our next weather maker is to move into the ArkLaTex in the form...
