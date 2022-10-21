ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hong Kong stocks plunge 6% as fears about Xi's third term trump China GDP data

Hong Kong stocks had their worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis, just a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured his iron grip on power at a major political gathering. Foreign investors spooked by the outcome of the Communist Party's leadership reshuffle dumped Chinese equities and the yuan...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge

Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
Zacks.com

A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks

Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Zacks.com

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High

PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136.7% from its 52-week low price of $37.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Zacks.com

5 Must See Earnings Charts This Week

This week is considered by many to be the most critical of earnings season. Dozens of S&P 500 companies will be reporting including most of the FAANG stocks, Microsoft, Shopify and big oil companies ExxonMobil and Chevron. If you want to know what the economy looks like, this week will...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Utilities ETFs This Earnings Season?

Big utilities companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers in the coming days. The outlook is mixed this time. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big utilities companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
Zacks.com

3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates

HUM - Free Report) , Teladoc Health, Inc. (. TDOC - Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified three companies, HUM, TDOC and MD, which are poised to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy