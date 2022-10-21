Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hong Kong stocks plunge 6% as fears about Xi's third term trump China GDP data
Hong Kong stocks had their worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis, just a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured his iron grip on power at a major political gathering. Foreign investors spooked by the outcome of the Communist Party's leadership reshuffle dumped Chinese equities and the yuan...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
The Japanese yen is struggling at 3-decade lows while the country's finance minister says its mix of currency intervention and loose monetary policy isn't contradictory
The objectives of Japan's monetary easing and currency intervention are different and "not contradictory," the finance minister said.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge
Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
Zacks.com
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Zacks.com
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High

PFIX is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136.7% from its 52-week low price of $37.38/share.
Zacks.com
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Be on Your Investing Radar?

JPME is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/11/2016. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $257.44 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
CNBC
Dow rises more than 400 points as Wall Street tries to add to last week's rally
The three major indexes rose Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 483 points higher, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 was up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq added 1%. Investors will watch for...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Zacks.com
5 Must See Earnings Charts This Week
This week is considered by many to be the most critical of earnings season. Dozens of S&P 500 companies will be reporting including most of the FAANG stocks, Microsoft, Shopify and big oil companies ExxonMobil and Chevron. If you want to know what the economy looks like, this week will...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
Global shares mixed after China economy slows, HK down 6.4%
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed, while Hong Kong’s benchmark plunged 6.4% on Monday as dismay over a lack of fresh policy initiatives from a Chinese Communist Party congress overshadowed a report that the No. 2 economy grew at a faster pace in the last quarter.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Utilities ETFs This Earnings Season?
Big utilities companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers in the coming days. The outlook is mixed this time. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big utilities companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
Zacks.com
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates

With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified three companies, HUM, TDOC and MD, which are poised to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations.
