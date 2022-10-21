Read full article on original website
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals His One Regret and Where He Stands With Jill Today (Exclusive)
Jacob is opening up about his Bachelor in Paradise romance. In an interview with ET, the reality star revealed that he has one regret about his time on the beach -- and gave an update on where he and his ex, Jill, stand today. Jacob and Jill had an unforgettable...
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: The Split's Fallout Unfolds as the OG Women Return to the Beach
The OG are back on the beach. On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the original women made their return to the beach to find out once and for all if their initial relationships were going to last, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Genevieve...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About Christine Leaving Kody (Exclusive)
Christine Brown's decision to leave her husband, Kody Brown, is sending shockwaves through the Brown family. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Robyn drops by Meri's house to discuss how they really feel about Christine leaving. "I just don't want to admit or even accept the idea...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Says Kendall Is 'in Some Fresh Hell' in Season 4 (Exclusive)
While Succession is busy filming season 4, Jeremy Strong took a break from production to talk to ET's Rachel Smith about the return of the Emmy-winning HBO family as well as his inspiring new film, Armageddon Time. "We were just in Norway," Strong says of the former, which was recently...
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
'The Voice': John Legend Shares How Daughter Luna Inspired an Epic Team Legend Battle
Married pair Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have each other to lean on during season 22 of The Voice -- but fellow coach John Legend is also getting a little help from home!. During Tuesday's episode, the final Battle Rounds of the season, John paired up Team Legend's Omar...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are engaged! On the latest episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Unglert said that, by the time the installment was released, he would have already popped the question to Miller-Keyes. Multiple outlets confirmed that, as of Tuesday, the couple is officially engaged.
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt in Thong-Style Loin Cloth on Fishing Trip
Jason Momoa made quite a fashion statement during a recent boat excursion with friends, rocking a loin cloth and baring his behind. "Sunday funday," Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images that included a picturesque rainbow over the ocean while he held up an aluminum bottle of his Mananalu water. In another shot, the actor proudly shows off a large Aku fish and says that he'll be enjoying "dried aku all week."
Grace Van Patten Addresses Rumors She's Dating 'Tell Me Lies' Co-Star Jackson White (Exclusive)
Grace Van Patten will neither confirm nor deny if she has an off-screen romance with Jackson White. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 25-year-old Tell Me Lies actress, who stayed mostly mum about her personal relationship with her co-star on the Hulu series. "Fans should just leave it up for...
