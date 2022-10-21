ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
mailplus.co.uk

Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show

A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
WUSA

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson

Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
WUSA

'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance

After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
WUSA

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are engaged! On the latest episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Unglert said that, by the time the installment was released, he would have already popped the question to Miller-Keyes. Multiple outlets confirmed that, as of Tuesday, the couple is officially engaged.
WUSA

Jason Momoa Bares His Butt in Thong-Style Loin Cloth on Fishing Trip

Jason Momoa made quite a fashion statement during a recent boat excursion with friends, rocking a loin cloth and baring his behind. "Sunday funday," Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images that included a picturesque rainbow over the ocean while he held up an aluminum bottle of his Mananalu water. In another shot, the actor proudly shows off a large Aku fish and says that he'll be enjoying "dried aku all week."
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy