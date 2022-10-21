Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
wjol.com
High School Football Playoffs
Fourteen teams from the Joliet area qualified for the IHSA High School Football Playoffs. Here are the game times for this weekend. WJOL will bring you all the scores Friday night with extended post game coverage following our live broadcast of Plainfield North vs. Rich Township. Class 8A. Conant at...
Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint
Loyola Academy’s dominant football performances are commonly the subject of admiration and envy from the opposite sideline. But after unbeaten Mt. Carmel came to town Saturday, Oct. 22, and in the immediate aftermath of a competitive loss, Ramblers coach John Holecek had big praise for the opposition. “That’s a heck of a team and they […] The post Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint appeared first on The Record.
Photos: Glenbard West football rolls at Hinsdale Central
The Glenbard West Hitters closed out the regular season on a strong note with a 45-15 conference victory at Hinsdale Central on Saturday afternoon. The No. 10 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings, Glenbard West (8-1) led 7-0 after one quarter and 17-7 at halftime before blowing ...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Local meat cutter advances to regional competition
After a cold and challenging meat cutting competition on Thursday, local meat cutter Elias Gutierrez has advanced to the regional competition. The competition is held nationwide by Texas Roadhouse in an effort to motivate the restaurant meat cutters to be there best and a cut above the rest. At Thursday’s...
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Powerball jackpot 8th largest in game’s history
Feeling lucky? This might be the day to get a Powerball ticket for a chance at a massive jackpot. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to $625 million, the eighth largest in the game’s 30-year history. Nobody matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, which were 19-25-48-55-60 and red Powerball 18. It wasn’t all […]
idesignarch.com
North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates
This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
qrockonline.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
foodgressing.com
Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location
Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
visitlakecounty.org
Hello Fall at Mellody Farm
Mellody Farm presents Hello Fall – a free, family-friendly fall celebration taking place on The Lawn at Mellody Farm. Join in for music, games, giveaways, crafts, kid’s activities, and sweet treats & eats. Free Admission. For more information, call 630.645.2800.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Epic’ Night in Chicago with Stunning Photos
Carrie Underwood took her glittery Denim and Rhinestones Tour to Chicago, Saturday. And the country music superstar tossed out some high-power adjectives to describe the experience. “EPIC” she wrote on Instagram. ” You guys sang every word! Seriously…incredible!!!” And Carrie Underwood then used the hash tags #Fringe #fire and #ILoveMyJob....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
kanecountyconnects.com
Longtime Auto Shop Owner Closes Business to Become an Educator
After 40 years in business, Rich’s Auto Service in Sugar Grove is closing. But the owner isn’t retiring. He is becoming a teacher. Rich’s Auto Service posted on Facebook on October 15 that he and his family made the decision to close the business on November 2. According to the website, Russ Wendling opened the auto shop with his parents in 1982.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake launches all new celebration Saturday: Flannel Fest
Crystal Lake's newest event, Flannel Fest is happening today at Main Beach. There will be Timberworks Lumberjack Shows, live music, axe throwing, food/beer trucks, kids crafts/games, raptor show and a beard contest.
