ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
californiaexaminer.net

No Bail For 69-year-old Woman Accused Of Murdering Her 87-year-old Mother

According to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, a 69-year-old woman will be held without bail after being charged with murder in the death of her 87-year-old mother at her South Side senior apartment building. Police in Chicago announced on Wednesday that they had arrested 69-year-old Shearly Gaines...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side. Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy