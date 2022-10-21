Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with fatally stabbing man inside West Side home
The offender was arrested moments after the stabbing, police said.
fox32chicago.com
8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
californiaexaminer.net
No Bail For 69-year-old Woman Accused Of Murdering Her 87-year-old Mother
According to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, a 69-year-old woman will be held without bail after being charged with murder in the death of her 87-year-old mother at her South Side senior apartment building. Police in Chicago announced on Wednesday that they had arrested 69-year-old Shearly Gaines...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
cwbchicago.com
$250,000 bail for man who allegedly dragged Chicago cop during Lakeview traffic stop
A convicted felon dragged a Chicago police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Lakeview, then ran from the scene, leaving a gun inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. Michael Franklin, 38, was held in lieu of $250,000 bail by Judge David Navarro during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
ABC7 Chicago
Woman accused mom of stealing disability money before 87-year-old was found beaten to death: court
CHICAGO -- In the days before she was killed, 87-year-old Mae Brown allegedly argued with one of her daughters over money and called police when she wouldn't leave. The daughter, 68-year-old Shearly Gaines, later returned to Brown's apartment and killed her as the mother sat in a wheelchair, prosecutors alleged Friday.
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by off-duty Chicago cop during a carjacking attempt was on bail for driving a hijacked car in August: prosecutors
An 18-year-old man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer when he and two others allegedly tried to carjack her on Thursday was on bond for allegedly driving another hijacked car in August, according to court records. Kendrick Anderson was also arrested last month for misdemeanor criminal trespass...
CPD Searching For Suspect Who Hid in USPS Van, Attempted to Assault Mail Carrier
As the number of assaults and robberies on letter carriers in the Chicago area continues to rise, police have released enhanced surveillance video of the suspect who they say on Saturday in the city's Little Village neighborhood hid inside a U.S. Postal Service van and then attempted to sexually assault the van's letter carrier.
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
2 teens, man charged after off-duty police-involved shootout, Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
WAND TV
Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side
CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side. Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and […]
