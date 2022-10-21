Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Rabies found in Sioux Falls bats
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rabies is rampant among bats in the Sioux Falls area according to Animal Control. Residents of Sioux Falls have placed more than 400 calls about bats in their home in 2022. So far this year, 74 bats have tested positive for rabies with four...
KELOLAND TV
Welcome to our Hartford Community Show
Today’s show looked different than most! That’s because we took our show on the road, to Hartford South Dakota!. We started out talking to the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and Hartford Area Business Development about what makes the community of Hartford such a great place to live, work and have fun.
KELOLAND TV
Toy Lending Library has hundreds of boxes to borrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local non-profit is serving more kids than ever in the community. 15 month old Maya is getting her hands on some new toys. It’s thanks to the Toy Lending Library. Her mom says they started using the organization about a year ago.
KELOLAND TV
Brewing beer to help beat cancer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beer that got its start in Iowa is helping save lives across the country, including a taproom in Sioux Falls. Severance Brewing Company is one of 150 craft breweries across the United States serving a special West Coast IPA. “We were approached by...
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts
No matter the occasion, if you’ve ever received flowers before you know how special they can make you feel. Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts knows that feeling and are ready to help you create the perfect floral arrangement or pick out the perfect gift. We stopped by the full-service family-owned and operated shop to sit down with the CEO, Nikki Steffenson, to learn all about how and why they love spreading kindness one flower arrangement and gift at a time.
KELOLAND TV
Casey Donahew concert announced for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music artist Casey Donahew will be returning to Sioux Falls this winter. The singer will be playing at The District on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at...
KELOLAND TV
From the Archives: Leslie Jordan visits Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might recognize Leslie Jordan from iconic television shows such as ‘Will and Grace,’ ‘Reba,’ ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘Night Court.’ Or maybe you were one of his nearly 6 million followers on Instagram that enjoyed his comedic videos.
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Grocott Ink & Thread
From building a brand to celebrating an event, there’s a variety of reasons and ways to incorporate decorated apparel. And we know just the place to get the job done. We stopped by Grocott Ink and Thread to sit down with Lori and Brian Grocott and Maryn Terry to learn how their full service screen print & embroidery shop can create products that will keep you front and center.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: The music of fall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cool crisp air of fall means high school football for many families across KELOLAND. But musicians also take center stage during the Autumn season. This coming weekend, hundreds of high school students will gather in Sioux Falls for the 70th All-State Chorus and...
KELOLAND TV
Woman unharmed after scary experience with ride share
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman in a ride-sharing vehicle traveling on the interstate had a scary experience over the weekend. “She noticed that the driver missed the exit, and then he made some comments that kind of made her feel I guess not safe is probably the best way, kind of unwarranted or unwanted comments. They passed by a couple of exits, she used the app and basically notified that there was an emergency and at some point in time, he turned around and dropped her off nearby, near the destination,” said Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
KELOLAND TV
Doctors preparing for upcoming flu season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Doctors are predicting a more challenging flu season ahead. The past two years have been pretty mild when it comes to the flu. Because of that, fewer of us have been exposed to the latest strains. So now we may be more vulnerable to this year’s flu virus.
q957.com
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Hartford Building Center
We aren’t just going to tell you that Hartford is a great place to put down roots, we’re going to prove it. And you don’t need to look any further than Joe and Lisa Hellvig who purchased Hartford Building Center 14 years ago. Lisa grew up on a farm just six miles north of town and Joe grew up in Watertown. But after saying “I do” to each other more than 33 years ago, they also said “we will” be raising our family here.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Dave & Co. Real Estate Team, Hegg Realtors
Want to know even more people who call Hartford, South Dakota home? You’ll find plenty of them working as part of the real estate team at Dave and Company Real Estate. They know all about that small-town community lifestyle that so many people are looking for these days. Who knows, you could end up calling out “Hey Neighbor!” and a member of Dave and Company could soon be answering your call.
KELOLAND TV
Two animals die in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion. Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.
dakotanewsnow.com
Business owner touts TikTok as pivotal tool
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can often send people down a rabbit hole of videos for hours on end, but TikTok has also become a strong tool for marketing. Adding something as simple as a viral song can boost interactions and reach a larger audience, and even artists with musical talent are making songs that could be part of that next trendy video. Luke Lintz, co-owner of HighKey Enterprises LLC, focuses on capitalizing on this form of social media marketing. He explained how to make the popular app work for you and your business goals.
