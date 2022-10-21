Read full article on original website
‘Unloved, Undervalued' UK Stocks Back in Focus on Rishi Sunak Stability Hopes
LONDON — As Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s third prime minister in as many months, some analysts are re-assessing their outlook for British stocks, but most remain cautious in the face of a wall of economic headwinds. The realization that Sunak would succeed Liz Truss — following the withdrawal...
Rishi Sunak Sworn In as UK Prime Minister, Vows to Tackle Britain's ‘Profound Economic Crisis'
Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills. Sunak, the U.K.’s first...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
The Japanese yen is struggling at 3-decade lows while the country's finance minister says its mix of currency intervention and loose monetary policy isn't contradictory
The objectives of Japan's monetary easing and currency intervention are different and "not contradictory," the finance minister said.
Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says
Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2022: The Agenda
CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world. Taking place from 10 a.m. London time on the morning of Friday Nov. 4, 2022, this year's forum will focus on the three pillars of Future Power, Regulation and Responsibility and Industry Response.
NBC Chicago
Facebook and Google Face Skeptics on Wall Street This Week Amid Digital Ads Collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
