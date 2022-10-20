ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAE

The college enrollment drop is finally letting up. That's the good news

Undergraduate college enrollment is continuing its years-long decline, though at a much less drastic rate than during the pandemic. According to preliminary data released Thursday, U.S. colleges and universities saw a drop of just 1.1% of undergraduate students between the fall of 2021 and 2022. This follows a historic decline that began in the fall of 2020; over two years, more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college.
MAINE STATE
Chalkbeat

Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college

As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Parents Need to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness This Month, Too

President Joe Biden's Aug. 24 announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation was great news for many student borrowers, and it was also a happy event for many parents of college students. The currently proposed plan to forgive student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
AOL Corp

College enrollment drops 1.1% nationwide, continuing pandemic slide

More dorms are sitting dormant. College enrollment dropped 1.1% in fall 2022, with numbers declining everywhere from posh private universities to public community colleges, according to research published Thursday. Undergraduate enrollment dropped 1.1% and graduate enrollment dropped an even 1% compared to 2021 numbers, the National Student Clearinghouse announced. An...
iheart.com

College Enrollment Declines For Third Consecutive Year

College enrollment in the United States has fallen for the third straight year. The latest report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed fall 2022 enrollment declined by 1.1% from fall 2021. Freshmen enrollment was down 1.5% overall, with a 5.6% drop in highly selective institutions. Those same colleges...
behindthecurtaincincy.com

3Arts Scholarship Applications Open for College Students

Is now accepting applications for scholarships to be given to college women/identify as females in the arts. Last season, we awarded $304,000. Winners will be selected exclusively from the applicants. Applicants must be US citizens. All females/identify as female majoring in the categories below are invited to visit our website...
Daily News

Shots for kids: New York should add the COVID vaccine to school enrollment requirements

A CDC panel has added the COVID vaccine to the list of shots it recommends children get. New York State should follow through by adding the vaccine to the battery of shots children are required to get before entering school. The state’s immunization schedule has long required kids in public, private and religious schools to have had their shots against diphtheria and tetanus; polio; measles, ...
NEW YORK STATE

