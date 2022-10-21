ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

2 pedestrians hospitalized after crash on I-70 in Ellis County

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGjfk_0ihYQfux00

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 60-year-old Wichita man was driving west on Interstate 70 when he went off the roadway into the north ditch.

Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations

He came back onto the roadway and hit a parked vehicle on the shoulder that occupied a 15-year-old Great Bend girl. Outside the vehicle were two Great Bend women, aged 33 and 37.

The 15-year-old girl received suspected minor injuries, while the two women received suspected serious injuries.

The man received suspected minor injuries. All were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

New Reno County diversion program to help first-time drug offenders

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Drug convictions could soon change for people in Reno County. Thanks to recent legislation, smaller counties now have a chance to implement new drug diversion programs. For about 20 years, state funding has been available through Senate Bill 123. This funding helps people get the treatment they need for substance […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?

Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Gun laws tricky when it comes to Barton County Courthouse

Many Barton County residents use the courthouse in downtown Great Bend to conduct government business, from paying taxes to serving as jurors. It may have come as a shock to see a citizen carrying a firearm outside the courthouse earlier this month. But Barton County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said the courthouse has to follow the rules.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
greatbendpost.com

Mason Roach, age 28

Mason David Roach, 28, passed away October 19, 2022, in rural Russell county, Kan. He was born February 9, 1994, to Rick Rathbun and Lisa Roach. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mason was a batchman for Concrete Services. He was a Lego fanatic, enjoyed playing his music loud and strumming his guitar. He loved spending time with his family but especially fond of spending time with his precious daughter, Emberlynn.
GREAT BEND, KS
tigermedianet.com

Local farmers, Hays community members make 1,700 lbs. of sauerkraut

Local farmer Mike Brull has been holding parties out on his family’s land for the past six years, where “the good ole boys” and company get together to mass-produce sauerkraut. All 1,700 pounds of cabbage in this year’s batch was transported from St. Libory, Neb., a town...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy