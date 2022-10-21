GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO