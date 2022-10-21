ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

First Coast News

Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
First Coast News

Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City burglar caught in act

Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning. Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

