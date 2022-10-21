Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
New developments emerge about a former daycare employee accused of molesting several students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New developments have emerged about a former daycare employee accused of molesting several students, one of those incidents happening at the Chappell School in St. Johns County. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says they now have a total of 8 victims in this case.
First Coast News
Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
First Coast News
Police presence at Florida Club apartments on Gate Parkway
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on scene at the Florida Club Apartments on Gate Parkway, where a shooting investigation is taking place. Credit: Josh.
News4Jax.com
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times while sitting in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot several times Monday evening while sitting in his car in a Northside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said the man was sitting in a car with another person on Golf Forest Drive when they were...
Man shot multiple times at Southside townhome community
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says he was shot several times in the chest Sunday night in the Drayton Park community off Touchton Road. Police say this was an isolated incident and they believe...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City burglar caught in act
Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
Phoenix fire: 80-year-old woman in critical condition, multiple dogs rescued
PHOENIX — A fire at a Phoenix home left an 80-year-old woman in critical condition and led to the discovery of more than 20 dogs in metal cages at the residence, authorities said. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, officials responded to the fire at about 12:50 p.m. MST,...
News4Jax.com
Black pastors say tweets by JSO Sgt. are racially insensitive, call for investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with the JSO sergeant says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana...
First Coast News
Man shot on Southside in domestic incident, police say
Jacksonville police say two people are in custody following a shooting Monday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Man was hospitalized after he was shot, police say.
WCJB
Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
WCJB
Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning. Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Most Disturbing Dungeons And Torture Chambers That Serial Killers Used To Torment Their Victims
Russell Tillis’ Booby-Trapped, Tarp-Covered Home. In 2015, a man in Jacksonville, Florida by the name of Russell Tillis was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after police followed the fleeing man into his yard — and found it booby-trapped with razor blades and nail-studded boards half-buried in the dirt.
‘I don’t understand it:’ Family distraught after mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Fla. — A mother and her two children died in a fire at their home early Thursday morning, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. Nassau County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshal responded to the fire on Jane Lane in Hilliard around 3:30 a.m. >>> STREAM...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
News4Jax.com
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Southside Sunday night. Officers found a man in his early 30s shot in the chest in a gated community on Climbing Ivy Trail around 11:30 p.m. He was taken...
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
