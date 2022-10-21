Read full article on original website
Wind farm proposal denied in Osage County following outcry from residents
LYNDON (KSNT)- Osage County Commissioners decided to deny Auburn Harvest Wind from constructing a wind farm in Osage County on Monday. Up to 30,000 acres of land would have been turned into a wind farm if the proposal was accepted. It was not the wind farm itself that caused the denial, but the confusing way […]
KVOE
Enrollment matters to lead USD 253 Emporia school board meeting
Enrollment matters will dominate the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will receive the official report from the district’s Enrollment Study Work Group near the end of the meeting. The Work Group has been tasked with finding potential options for handling the district’s ongoing trend of lower enrollment the past five years, and earlier the group mentioned redrawing elementary school boundaries, increasing professional development and adding childcare as potential priorities.
Emporia gazette.com
Cottonwood Falls couple raising awareness for victims of wrongful incarceration to host showing, conversation at Emporia Arts Center
Christopher Dunn says he is innocent. A judge agrees with him — but he still sits in prison because of a Missouri case precedent. Two Cottonwood Falls residents are doing what they can to change that. Cottonwood Falls residents Billy and Anais Yeager will be screening their 15-minute song/music...
KVOE
Regional, national spike in pediatric illnesses not seen yet at Newman Regional Health
Nationally, you’re hearing a lot about a rapid influx of pediatric infections and illnesses. Locally, there has been a mild increase at Newman Regional Health, but Infection Preventionist Ester Knoblock tells KVOE News it’s not to the severity seen regionally or nationally. Across the Midwest, Knoblock says RSV...
wichitabyeb.com
A visit to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch
One visit, all families should make during October, is a pumpkin patch. There are a bunch in and around Wichita to check out. This year, after researching them all, we decided to visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch in Burns, KS. It’s highly regarded as one of the if not best one.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: AAUP still hoping for reversal of staff cuts; formal censure most severe option with investigation starting soon
As Emporia State University continues its reinvestment announcements after beginning that process over a month ago, the American Association of University Professors is finalizing the framework for what could be a months-long investigation into the staff cuts that began the process. AAUP authorized the investigation last week after what it...
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
KVOE
Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia
The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
KVOE
Area receives most significant rainfall since late September; two injury crashes linked to wet conditions
KVOE listeners got much-needed rainfall Monday. The KVOE studios received 0.80 inches of rainfall. Other totals:. It’s the first measurable rainfall since Oct. 13, when the KVOE studios received 0.30 inches of rainfall. It’s also the most significant rainfall since Sept. 23, when KVOE reported 0.60 inches of rain. The last 1-inch rainfall at KVOE was Aug. 29.
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
Emporia gazette.com
Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only
Eight people were injured after a freight elevator failed in downtown Emporia, but a former building owner said the elevator should never have had people in it to begin with. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt with the Emporia Fire Department said the incident occurred at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at 12:46 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when the cable snapped when the elevator car was about 10 feet in the air. Initial reports said seven people were in the elevator.
KVOE
WEATHER: Fire weather watch announced Sunday for Chase County; all area counties in wind advisories
Outdoor burning is either banned or highly discouraged across the KVOE listening area Sunday. Increasing humidity levels will likely be offset by ongoing dry vegetation, warmer-than-normal high temperatures in the 80s and wind gusts up to 50 mph, setting the table for rapid fire growth and unpredictable fire behavior. A...
KVOE
WEATHER: Red flag warnings issued for Chase and Morris counties; Wind advisories in place for entire area Sunday
Outdoor burning will be banned or highly discouraged through the afternoon Sunday into the early morning hours Monday for the entire KVOE listening area. Increasing humidity levels will likely be offset by ongoing dry vegetation, warmer-than-normal high temperatures in the 80s and wind gusts up to 50 mph, setting the table for rapid fire growth and unpredictable fire behavior.
MHK's first rage room opens in Downtown on 4th Street
Office Space, LLC has opened at the corner of 4th and Houston Streets in Downtown Manhattan. Office Space has four rage rooms, giving participants the access to a safe and controlled environment where they can release built up rage, by smashing an assortment of items, like glass bottles, plates, and small office equipment.
Area lake stocked with 7,000 trout
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get your fishing pole ready, it’s almost trout season and one area lake is freshly stocked. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee on Friday. This is a bi-annual tradition that has been around since 1979. Families and pets gathered at the boat ramp to […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
Sanjaya and Kristina Perera, owners of Silver Spoon Healthy Meals, are now offering treats for those with a sweet tooth. The husband and wife duo opened Hot Berries Cafe on October 15, serving soft French-styled crepes with delectable toppings and coffee to go. It all started with Kristina’s love for...
KVOE
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday
Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
KVOE
Opportunities for Medicare counseling upcoming across listening area
Navigating Medicare can be confusing and overwhelming. To combat these anxieties, members of Lyon County seeking guidance on their prescription drug plans under Medicare are invited to the open enrollment and counseling service on Monday. Counselors with the Area Agency on Aging Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) program...
KVOE
Cause of Middle Creek Fire near Chase-Marion county line still under investigation
Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
